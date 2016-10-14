SYDNEY, Oct 14 U.S. wheat held steady on Friday, but was poised to record its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months as export demand prompted a wave of short-covering. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up more than 5 percent for the week. * The most active soybean futures were down nearly 0.5 percent over the week, giving back all their gains from the week before. * The most active corn futures were up more than 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly climb in a month. * Commodity funds held a historically large net short position in CBOT wheat as of Oct. 4, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering rallies. * Saudi Arabia and Egypt both announced plans to buy wheat. Algeria announced a purchase tender earlier this week, and Syria struck a deal to purchase 1 million tonnes of Russian wheat. * Soybean prices face resistance from a record-large U.S. crop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday raised its forecast for U.S. soybean production to 4.269 billion bushels. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held below this week's highs on Friday but was still on track for a weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. retail sales data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials that could cement expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this year. * Oil prices settled up on Thursday after a U.S. government report showing hefty draws in diesel and gasoline offset the first crude inventory build in six weeks. * U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday led by falls in financial shares and following weak Chinese economic data but a late-day rebound in oil prices limited the day's decline. Grains prices at 0042 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 415. -0.2 -0.0 +2.0 402. 66 whea 75 5 6% 9% 10 t CBOT 349. -0.5 -0.1 +1.0 336. 64 corn 00 0 4% 1% 86 CBOT 954. -2.0 -0.2 +0.0 959. 49 soy 25 0 1% 0% 66 CBOT 10.2 -$0. -0.2 -1.7 $9.8 63 rice 1 02 0% 8% 3 WTI 50.4 $0.0 +0.0 +0.6 $46. 63 crud 8 4 8% 0% 91 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 -$0. -0.1 +0.3 /dlr 05 001 0% 5% USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.0 +0.1 AUD 71 0 4% 5% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Sep 0130 China Producer prices Sep 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Sep 1400 U.S. Business inventories Aug 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)