SYDNEY, Oct 17 U.S. corn futures rose on Monday, extending their gains over three days to nearly 6 percent as traders continued to square short positions, pushing prices to a near three-month high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.71 percent to $3.56-3/4 a bushel by 0044 GMT, having gained 1.4 percent on Friday when prices hit a peak of $3.58-3/4 a bushel - the highest in nearly three months. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.65 percent to $9.68-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.65 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.21-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1.2 percent on Friday. * Soybeans firmed, aided by firm soyoil, while wheat and corn drew support from short covering. * U.S. corn export sales this season were off to the strongest start in nearly a decade as low prices and limited export competition have expanded U.S. market share after years of ceding sales to suppliers like Brazil and Ukraine. Prices of the grain almost halved over the past three years. MARKET NEWS * The dollar inched up to a seven-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday, retaining some of the momentum from upbeat U.S. data released the previous session that reinforced expectations for a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * Oil prices fell early on Monday, pulled down by a rising rig count in the United States, record OPEC-output, and slowing global economic growth which could erode fuel demand. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Sep 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 421.25 0.25 +0.06% +3.44% 402.28 69 CBOT corn 356.75 2.50 +0.71% +3.26% 337.12 71 CBOT soy 968.75 6.25 +0.65% +1.52% 960.14 60 CBOT rice 10.18 $0.02 +0.20% -2.07% $9.83 59 WTI crude 50.12 -$0.23 -0.46% -0.12% $46.90 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.096 -$0.009 -0.84% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.7594 0.003 +0.34% +0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)