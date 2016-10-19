SYDNEY, Oct 19 U.S. corn pushed higher on
Wednesday after a USDA report put the pace of the current U.S.
harvest below market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
fell 0.4 percent to $3.55 a bushel, having closed down 0.1
percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to
$9.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to
$4.20-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn
harvest was 46 percent complete by Sunday, behind the five-year
average of 49 percent and lagging trade expectations.
* USDA also confirmed private sales of 706,500 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans to China.
* The sales announcement followed a visit to Iowa last week
by a delegation of Chinese soy buyers who signed purchase
agreements to buy 5.1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stepped back from seven-month high against an
index of currencies on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices
showed underlying inflation moderated slightly, prompting
markets to trim bets on a December Federal Reserve rate hike.
* Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, pushed up by a report
of a fall in U.S. crude inventories and an OPEC statement saying
a planned production cut was achievable, although analysts
warned that Chinese economic data could erode the bullish
momentum.
* Wall Street advanced on Tuesday to give the S&P 500 its
best day this month on the heels of solid earnings reports from
names such as UnitedHealth and Netflix that put corporate
profits on track to snap a four-quarter streak of declines.
DATA (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q3
0200 China Industrial output Sept
0200 China Retail sales Sept
0830 UK Jobless rate (ILO) Aug
1230 US Housing starts Sept
Grains
prices at
0043 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 420. 0.75 +0.1 #DIV 420. 66
whea 75 8% /0! 75
t
CBOT 355. 1.25 +0.3 #DIV 355. 68
corn 00 5% /0! 00
CBOT 973. 1.25 +0.1 #DIV 973. 59
soy 75 3% /0! 75
CBOT 10.4 $0.0 +0.0 #DIV $10. 71
rice 2 0 0% /0! 42
WTI 50.8 $0.5 +1.0 #DIV $50. 63
crud 1 2 3% /0! 81
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 $1.0 #DIV #DIV
/dlr 98 98 /0! /0!
USD/ 0.76 0.76 #DIV #DIV
AUD 84 8 /0! /0!
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)