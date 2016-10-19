SYDNEY, Oct 19 U.S. corn pushed higher on Wednesday after a USDA report put the pace of the current U.S. harvest below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.4 percent to $3.55 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $9.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.6 percent on Tuesday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.20-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. corn harvest was 46 percent complete by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 49 percent and lagging trade expectations. * USDA also confirmed private sales of 706,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. * The sales announcement followed a visit to Iowa last week by a delegation of Chinese soy buyers who signed purchase agreements to buy 5.1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stepped back from seven-month high against an index of currencies on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices showed underlying inflation moderated slightly, prompting markets to trim bets on a December Federal Reserve rate hike. * Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, pushed up by a report of a fall in U.S. crude inventories and an OPEC statement saying a planned production cut was achievable, although analysts warned that Chinese economic data could erode the bullish momentum. * Wall Street advanced on Tuesday to give the S&P 500 its best day this month on the heels of solid earnings reports from names such as UnitedHealth and Netflix that put corporate profits on track to snap a four-quarter streak of declines. DATA (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q3 0200 China Industrial output Sept 0200 China Retail sales Sept 0830 UK Jobless rate (ILO) Aug 1230 US Housing starts Sept Grains prices at 0043 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 420. 0.75 +0.1 #DIV 420. 66 whea 75 8% /0! 75 t CBOT 355. 1.25 +0.3 #DIV 355. 68 corn 00 5% /0! 00 CBOT 973. 1.25 +0.1 #DIV 973. 59 soy 75 3% /0! 75 CBOT 10.4 $0.0 +0.0 #DIV $10. 71 rice 2 0 0% /0! 42 WTI 50.8 $0.5 +1.0 #DIV $50. 63 crud 1 2 3% /0! 81 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 $1.0 #DIV #DIV /dlr 98 98 /0! /0! USD/ 0.76 0.76 #DIV #DIV AUD 84 8 /0! /0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)