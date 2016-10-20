SYDNEY, Oct 20 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday for a second consecutive session as strong export
demand and spillover strength from the oil market pushed the
oilseed towards a near three-week high, hit earlier in the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.31 percent to $9.84-1/2 a bushel, having
climbed 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures edged up 0.14 percent
to $3.58 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures was slightly changed
at $4.20 a bushel, having closed at $4.20-1/4 on Wednesday.
* Corn draws support from bullish weekly data on ethanol,
which is made from corn. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration said ethanol production last week increased by
36,000 barrels per day while stocks of the biofuel fell by
351,000 barrels.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters sold 185,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was steady in early trading on Thursday, as
investors awaited the final debate before next month's U.S.
presidential election as well as a European Central Bank meeting
later in the day.
* Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with
U.S. crude settling at its highest in 15 months after the
government reported a surprisingly large drop in inventories for
the sixth week out of seven.
* U.S. stocks notched a second straight day of gains on
Wednesday, as climbing oil prices lifted the energy sector and
earnings from Morgan Stanley provided a boost to financials.
DATA (GMT)
0800 Euro Current account surplus Aug
0830 UK Retail sales Sept
1230 US Philadelphia Fed biz conditions index Oct
1400 US Weekly jobless claims
1400 US Leading economic indicators Sept
1400 US Existing homes sales Sept
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)