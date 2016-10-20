SYDNEY, Oct 20 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday for a second consecutive session as strong export demand and spillover strength from the oil market pushed the oilseed towards a near three-week high, hit earlier in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.31 percent to $9.84-1/2 a bushel, having climbed 0.9 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures edged up 0.14 percent to $3.58 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was slightly changed at $4.20 a bushel, having closed at $4.20-1/4 on Wednesday. * Corn draws support from bullish weekly data on ethanol, which is made from corn. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said ethanol production last week increased by 36,000 barrels per day while stocks of the biofuel fell by 351,000 barrels. * U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private exporters sold 185,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was steady in early trading on Thursday, as investors awaited the final debate before next month's U.S. presidential election as well as a European Central Bank meeting later in the day. * Oil prices jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with U.S. crude settling at its highest in 15 months after the government reported a surprisingly large drop in inventories for the sixth week out of seven. * U.S. stocks notched a second straight day of gains on Wednesday, as climbing oil prices lifted the energy sector and earnings from Morgan Stanley provided a boost to financials. DATA (GMT) 0800 Euro Current account surplus Aug 0830 UK Retail sales Sept 1230 US Philadelphia Fed biz conditions index Oct 1400 US Weekly jobless claims 1400 US Leading economic indicators Sept 1400 US Existing homes sales Sept Grains prices at 0112 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 420. -0.2 -0.0 +0.0 405. 65 whea 00 5 6% 0% 57 t CBOT 358. 0.50 +0.1 +1.2 341. 71 corn 00 4% 0% 04 CBOT 984. 3.00 +0.3 +1.2 962. 67 soy 50 1% 3% 09 CBOT 10.2 -$0. -1.3 -1.4 $9.9 56 rice 7 14 0% 4% 7 WTI 51.5 -$0. -0.1 +2.4 $47. 67 crud 0 10 9% 1% 61 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.0 -0.1 /dlr 96 001 8% 4% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.4 +0.3 AUD 86 03 5% 1% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)