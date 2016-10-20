* Soybeans rise for five out six sessions on demand
* Prices capped by expectations of record U.S. output
* Bullish weekly ethanol data underpins corn futures
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a second session on Thursday, trading near a three-week high
reached earlier this week with prices underpinned by firm
demand, led by top importer China.
Corn climbed to its highest in almost one week as bullish
data on ethanol supported the market while wheat ticked higher.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
rose 0.3 percent to $9.84-3/4 a bushel by 0257 GMT, having
climbed 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
Corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.58-1/4 a bushel and
wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.20-1/2 a bushel.
"Demand is supporting soybean prices but the market seems to
be reading too much into this seasonally strong demand," said
Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale.
"We are expecting record yields in the U.S., very high
supply pressure will prevent the market from rallying."
China, the world's top soybean importer, has been snapping
up U.S. soybean cargoes in recent weeks.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private
exporters sold 185,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year.
Corn is drawing support from bullish weekly data on ethanol,
which is made from corn. The U.S. Energy Information
Administration said ethanol production last week increased by
36,000 barrels per day while stocks of the biofuel fell by
351,000 barrels.
In news, Argentina's portside processing plants are expected
to increase output of biodiesel as a drop in soyoil demand has
pushed them to seek more profitable alternatives, industry
officials said on Wednesday.
China has not bought soyoil from Argentina so far this year,
as it moves toward importing raw soybeans to be crushed on the
mainland. This has shifted Argentine exports toward India, which
also has access to cheaper palm oil.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soybean
futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.
Grains prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 420.50 0.25 +0.06% +0.12% 405.58 65
CBOT corn 358.25 0.75 +0.21% +1.27% 341.05 71
CBOT soy 984.75 3.25 +0.33% +1.26% 962.10 67
CBOT rice 10.27 -$0.14 -1.30% -1.44% $9.97 56
WTI crude 51.41 -$0.19 -0.37% +2.23% $47.60 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.098 $0.001 +0.05% +0.00%
USD/AUD 0.7692 -0.003 -0.38% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)