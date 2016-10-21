SYDNEY, Oct 21 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday as strong export demand pushed the oilseed towards weekly
gains of nearly 1.5 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the third
consecutive weekly gain.
* The most active corn futures were down nearly 1
percent for the week, the first weekly fall in a month.
* The most active wheat futures were also down nearly
1 percent for the week, giving back some gains from the previous
week when the grain recorded its biggest weekly rally in a year.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales
of U.S. corn in the latest week at more than 1 million tonnes,
above trade expectations for 700,000 to 900,000 tonnes.
* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at just over 2 million tonnes, well above a range of
trade expectations for 1.0 million to 1.3 million tonnes.
* USDA through its daily reporting system said private
exporters sold 192,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations in the last day.
* Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Thursday it bought
120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood tall in Asian trading on Friday, on track
for a weekly gain against a basket of currencies, as the euro
wallowed close to four-month lows after the European Central
Bank quashed any speculation of tapering its stimulus.
* Oil prices were stable on Friday, weighed down by a
stronger dollar but supported by signs fuel markets are
balancing after two years of oversupply.
* U.S. stocks ended a choppy session on Thursday with a
slight decline as investors digested the latest round of
earnings, with a sharp drop in telecoms offset by gains in
healthcare.
DATA (GMT)
0130 China Property price changes Sept
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)