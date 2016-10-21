SYDNEY, Oct 21 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday as strong export demand pushed the oilseed towards weekly gains of nearly 1.5 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly gain. * The most active corn futures were down nearly 1 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in a month. * The most active wheat futures were also down nearly 1 percent for the week, giving back some gains from the previous week when the grain recorded its biggest weekly rally in a year. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at more than 1 million tonnes, above trade expectations for 700,000 to 900,000 tonnes. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at just over 2 million tonnes, well above a range of trade expectations for 1.0 million to 1.3 million tonnes. * USDA through its daily reporting system said private exporters sold 192,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations in the last day. * Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Thursday it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall in Asian trading on Friday, on track for a weekly gain against a basket of currencies, as the euro wallowed close to four-month lows after the European Central Bank quashed any speculation of tapering its stimulus. * Oil prices were stable on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar but supported by signs fuel markets are balancing after two years of oversupply. * U.S. stocks ended a choppy session on Thursday with a slight decline as investors digested the latest round of earnings, with a sharp drop in telecoms offset by gains in healthcare. DATA (GMT) 0130 China Property price changes Sept Grains prices at 0136 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 417. 0.50 +0.1 -0.6 405. 62 whea 50 2% 5% 93 t CBOT 351. 0.00 +0.0 -1.8 341. 57 corn 00 0% 2% 14 CBOT 975. 0.00 +0.0 -0.6 961. 58 soy 50 0% 1% 63 CBOT 10.3 -$0. -0.2 -1.2 $9.9 57 rice 0 03 9% 0% 7 WTI 50.3 -$0. -0.5 -2.4 $47. 54 crud 4 29 7% 4% 72 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.0 -0.4 /dlr 92 001 9% 9% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.0 -1.1 AUD 30 1 8% 8% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)