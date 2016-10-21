* Soybeans up 1.5 pct this week, boosted by U.S. exports * Corn faces pressure from ample supplies, wheat eases (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Chicago soybeans were set to post a third week of gains on Friday as strong U.S. exports buoyed the market, with focus likely to shift to South American plantings in the weeks ahead. Corn and wheat were on track to end the week down as abundant global grain supplies continue to anchor the markets. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract has gained 1.5 percent this week. Corn is down nearly 1 percent, the first weekly fall in a month, while wheat has lost 0.8 percent, giving back some gains from the previous week when it recorded its biggest weekly rally in 16 months. "We think the cumulative effect of big export numbers is going to be significant," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Compared to grains markets, sentiment in oilseeds is probably more susceptible to being swayed towards a more bullish outlook," Gorey added. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at just over 2 million tonnes, well above a range of trade expectations for 1.0 million to 1.3 million tonnes. The agency through its daily reporting system also said private exporters sold 192,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations. It reported export sales of U.S. corn in the latest week at more than 1 million tonnes, above trade expectations for 700,000 to 900,000 tonnes. Private analytics firm Informa Economics projected a 5.7 percent rise in U.S. soybean plantings for 2017 and a 3.7 percent drop in corn plantings, trade sources said on Thursday. Informa forecast 2017 soybean plantings at 88.487 million acres, an all-time high if realized. The firm projected U.S. corn plantings at 90.971 million acres. Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Thursday it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and soybean futures contracts on Thursday. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 417.75 0.75 +0.18% -0.59% 405.94 62 CBOT corn 350.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.89% 341.13 56 CBOT soy 977.25 1.75 +0.18% -0.43% 961.69 60 CBOT rice 10.30 -$0.03 -0.29% -1.20% $9.97 57 WTI crude 50.35 -$0.28 -0.55% -2.42% $47.72 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.090 -$0.003 -0.30% -0.70% USD/AUD 0.7624 0.000 +0.00% -1.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)