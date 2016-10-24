SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. wheat fell for a third consecutive session on Monday as ample global supplies pushed prices to a 11-day low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.15 percent to $9.81-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.42 percent to $4.12-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $4.11-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since October 13. Wheat closed down 0.6 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.5 percent to $3.50-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.43 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. soybean harvest was 62 percent complete by Oct. 16, while the corn harvest was 46 percent finished. * Ukraine harvested 50.5 million tonnes of grain from 12 million hectares, or 84 percent of its grain sowing area, as of Oct. 21, Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday. nL8N1CR3R2] * Argentina's new free-market policies have spurred an expansion of corn-growing area after decades of over-planting soy, but the potential for a record harvest may be limited by dryness related to the La Nina climate pattern. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to its highest level since early February against a basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by higher expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year and by the euro weakening to seven-month lows. * Oil settled up on Friday on hopes Russia and OPEC will reach agreement at the weekend on market support initiatives to keep crude above $50 a barrel, although traders cautioned about pressure from a double-digit rise in the U.S. oil rig count. DATA (GMT) 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct Grains prices at 0026 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 412. -1.7 -0.4 -1.0 405. 54 whea 75 5 2% 2% 95 t CBOT 350. -1.7 -0.5 -0.0 341. 55 corn 75 5 0% 7% 57 CBOT 981. -1.5 -0.1 +0.6 962. 62 soy 50 0 5% 2% 46 CBOT 10.4 $0.1 +1.0 +0.6 $10. 63 rice 0 0 2% 8% 02 WTI 50.6 -$0. -0.4 -0.4 $48. 57 crud 3 22 3% 3% 08 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 $0.0 -0.0 -0.4 /dlr 88 00 4% 6% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.0 -0.2 AUD 07 1 7% 2% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)