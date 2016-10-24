SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. wheat fell for a third
consecutive session on Monday as ample global supplies pushed
prices to a 11-day low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade March soybeans fell 0.15 percent to $9.81-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Friday.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.42 percent to
$4.12-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $4.11-1/4 a bushel -
the lowest since October 13. Wheat closed down 0.6 percent on
Friday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.5 percent to
$3.50-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.43 percent in the previous
session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. soybean
harvest was 62 percent complete by Oct. 16, while the corn
harvest was 46 percent finished.
* Ukraine harvested 50.5 million tonnes of grain from 12
million hectares, or 84 percent of its grain sowing area, as of
Oct. 21, Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.
* Argentina's new free-market policies have spurred an
expansion of corn-growing area after decades of over-planting
soy, but the potential for a record harvest may be limited by
dryness related to the La Nina climate pattern.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose to its highest level since early February
against a basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by higher
expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this year
and by the euro weakening to seven-month lows.
* Oil settled up on Friday on hopes Russia and OPEC will
reach agreement at the weekend on market support initiatives to
keep crude above $50 a barrel, although traders cautioned about
pressure from a double-digit rise in the U.S. oil rig count.
DATA (GMT)
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Oct
Grains
prices at
0026 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 412. -1.7 -0.4 -1.0 405. 54
whea 75 5 2% 2% 95
t
CBOT 350. -1.7 -0.5 -0.0 341. 55
corn 75 5 0% 7% 57
CBOT 981. -1.5 -0.1 +0.6 962. 62
soy 50 0 5% 2% 46
CBOT 10.4 $0.1 +1.0 +0.6 $10. 63
rice 0 0 2% 8% 02
WTI 50.6 -$0. -0.4 -0.4 $48. 57
crud 3 22 3% 3% 08
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 $0.0 -0.0 -0.4
/dlr 88 00 4% 6%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.0 -0.2
AUD 07 1 7% 2%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)