SYDNEY, Oct 25 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, hovering near a two-month high hit in the previous session, as strong demand for the oilseed supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.92-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Monday, when prices hit a high of $9.99-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 25. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.47-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.02-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.5 percent on Monday. * Soybeans draw support from rising prices of vegetable oil. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the soybean harvest was 76 percent complete and the corn harvest 61 percent done, each in line with pre-report estimates and their five-year average progress. * USDA said 2.7 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, compared with 541,527 tonnes of corn and 244,331 tonnes of wheat. The soybean shipments were above the high-end of analysts' expectations. * Demand for U.S. wheat was limited. Wheat prices in Russia gained for the fifth straight week, prompted by recent purchases of Russian wheat by top importer Egypt. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held near nine-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as solid U.S. manufacturing activity and comments from a Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a U.S. rate hike by year-end. * Oil prices dipped on Monday, with U.S. crude briefly falling below $50 per barrel, on news of the impending restart of Britain's Buzzard oilfield and Iraq's wish to be exempted from OPEC production cuts. * The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back of strong earnings, while a flurry of acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see untapped value in the market. DATA (GMT) 0800 Germany IFO business climate index Oct 1300 U.S. Home price index Aug 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence index Oct Grains prices at 0108 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 402. 0.25 +0.0 -3.4 405. 39 whea 75 6% 2% 62 t CBOT 347. -0.5 -0.1 -0.9 341. 49 corn 75 0 4% 3% 47 CBOT 992. 0.75 +0.0 +1.7 962. 71 soy 75 8% 7% 83 CBOT 9.89 $0.0 +0.3 -4.2 $10. 33 rice 4 6% 6% 00 WTI 50.4 -$0. -0.1 -0.7 $48. 55 crud 6 06 2% 7% 06 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.1 -0.5 /dlr 87 001 2% 4% USD/ 0.75 0.00 -0.0 -0.3 AUD 99 0 4% 3% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)