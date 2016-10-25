* Wheat near its lowest since Oct. 13, firm dollar weighs
* Corn ticks up after losses, slowing U.S. exports weigh
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Chicago wheat futures dropped
on Tuesday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, to trade
near its lowest in more than a week on pressure from a firm
dollar and ample global supplies.
Corn edged up after deep losses, although gains were capped
by slowing demand for U.S. shipments and harvest pressure, while
soybeans traded close to Monday's two-month high.
The Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract
gave up 0.1 percent to trade at $4.02 a bushel by 0238
GMT, having closed down almost 3 percent on Monday.
Corn added 0.1 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel, after
ending down 1.2 percent in the previous session. Soybeans
rose 0.1 percent to $9.93 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on
Monday, when prices hit $9.99-3/4 - the highest since Aug. 25.
"The corn market is facing harvest pressure, and export
demand for U.S. corn and wheat is expected to weaken because of
the strength in the dollar," Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the soybean
harvest was 76 percent complete and the corn harvest 61 percent
done, each in line with pre-report estimates and their five-year
average progress.
The USDA said 2.7 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected
for export in the week ended Oct. 20, compared with 541,527
tonnes of corn and 244,331 tonnes of wheat. The soybean
shipments were above the high-end of analysts' expectations.
Demand for U.S. wheat was limited. Wheat prices in Russia
gained for the fifth straight week, prompted by recent purchases
of Russian wheat by top importer Egypt.
Egypt's state grain buyer acquired 120,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat on Oct. 20 in its third tender since the start of October.
The dollar held near nine-month highs against a basket of
major currencies as solid U.S. manufacturing activity and
comments from a Federal Reserve official cemented expectations
of a U.S. rate hike by year-end.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities
expensive for overseas buyers holding other currencies.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil
futures contracts on Monday and net sellers in corn and wheat,
traders said.
Grains prices at 0238 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 402.00 -0.50 -0.12% -3.60% 405.59 38
CBOT corn 348.50 0.25 +0.07% -0.71% 341.49 50
CBOT soy 993.00 1.00 +0.10% +1.79% 962.84 72
CBOT rice 9.89 $0.04 +0.36% -4.26% $10.00 33
WTI crude 50.42 -$0.10 -0.20% -0.85% $48.06 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 -0.05% -0.47%
USD/AUD 0.7620 0.002 +0.24% -0.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)