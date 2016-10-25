* Wheat near its lowest since Oct. 13, firm dollar weighs * Corn ticks up after losses, slowing U.S. exports weigh (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 25 Chicago wheat futures dropped on Tuesday, falling for a fourth consecutive session, to trade near its lowest in more than a week on pressure from a firm dollar and ample global supplies. Corn edged up after deep losses, although gains were capped by slowing demand for U.S. shipments and harvest pressure, while soybeans traded close to Monday's two-month high. The Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract gave up 0.1 percent to trade at $4.02 a bushel by 0238 GMT, having closed down almost 3 percent on Monday. Corn added 0.1 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel, after ending down 1.2 percent in the previous session. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.93 a bushel, having firmed 0.9 percent on Monday, when prices hit $9.99-3/4 - the highest since Aug. 25. "The corn market is facing harvest pressure, and export demand for U.S. corn and wheat is expected to weaken because of the strength in the dollar," Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the soybean harvest was 76 percent complete and the corn harvest 61 percent done, each in line with pre-report estimates and their five-year average progress. The USDA said 2.7 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export in the week ended Oct. 20, compared with 541,527 tonnes of corn and 244,331 tonnes of wheat. The soybean shipments were above the high-end of analysts' expectations. Demand for U.S. wheat was limited. Wheat prices in Russia gained for the fifth straight week, prompted by recent purchases of Russian wheat by top importer Egypt. Egypt's state grain buyer acquired 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Oct. 20 in its third tender since the start of October. The dollar held near nine-month highs against a basket of major currencies as solid U.S. manufacturing activity and comments from a Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a U.S. rate hike by year-end. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for overseas buyers holding other currencies. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net sellers in corn and wheat, traders said. Grains prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 402.00 -0.50 -0.12% -3.60% 405.59 38 CBOT corn 348.50 0.25 +0.07% -0.71% 341.49 50 CBOT soy 993.00 1.00 +0.10% +1.79% 962.84 72 CBOT rice 9.89 $0.04 +0.36% -4.26% $10.00 33 WTI crude 50.42 -$0.10 -0.20% -0.85% $48.06 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 -0.05% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.7620 0.002 +0.24% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)