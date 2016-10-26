SINGAPORE Oct 26 U.S. wheat futures edged lower
on Wednesday after rising marginally in the last session, with
Egypt, the world's largest importer, buying wheat from Russia
and Romania.
Soybeans eased for a second session as supplies from a
freshly-harvested record U.S. crop hit the market, although
losses were limited by strong Chinese demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
slid 0.1 percent to $4.03-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans
lost 0.1 percent to $9.89-3/4 a bushel. Corn was
unchanged at $3.49-1/4 a bushel.
* Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said on Tuesday it had
bought 420,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender. Of the total, GASC
purchased 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 240,000 tonnes of
Romanian grain.
* Egypt has bought most of the wheat that it needs from
Russia in recent weeks.
* Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday it
had cut its forecast for Russia's 2016/2017 grain exports by
600,000 tonnes to 39.4 million tonnes.
* All-time high U.S. soybean production is anchoring the
soybean market. This is the fourth straight year of global
soybean production hitting record highs.
* Brazil is muscling in on the peak season for U.S. soybean
sales to China, the world's biggest buyer, as major producers
vie to slim down bulging stockpiles.
* In deals signed last week, exporters from Brazil sold four
shipments to China for delivery in November and December and
more are being negotiated, trading sources said, eating into
U.S. market share with aggressive pricing.
* Still demand from China is keeping a floor under the
market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that
China bought 516,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans.
* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat
futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers in soybeans and
soyoil, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on disappointing earnings reports on
Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar slipped from multi-month highs
after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney cast doubt on
expectations for more monetary stimulus.
