* Soybeans gain after closing marginally lower on Tuesday * Wheat firms, gains capped as Egypt buys Russia, Romania (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Wednesday, inching closer to a two-month high reached earlier this week, with strong demand and gains in vegetable oil markets underpinning prices. Wheat rose for a second session on short-covering, although its climb was capped as Egypt, the world's largest importer, bought shipments from Russia and Romania. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had risen 0.7 percent to $9.97-1/2 a bushel by 0323 GMT, after declining marginally on Tuesday. Wheat added 0.2 to $4.05 a bushel and corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.50-1/4 a bushel. "China is actively buying soybeans but we expect them to buy at this time of the year as it's peak export season for the U.S.," said a Melbourne-based analyst. "I think gains in vegetable oil markets are also helping soybeans move higher." Strong soybean demand from China, the world's biggest importer, is supporting the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that China bought 516,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans. Gains in Malaysian palm oil and soybean oil markets were providing underlying support to soybeans. Palm oil futures rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday, moving near Monday's highest in two-and-half years on concerns over declining production. Soyoil gained for three out of four sessions, trading near a two-year high hit earlier this week. Still, all-time high U.S. soybean production is keeping a lid on the soybean market. This is the fourth straight year of global soybean production marking record highs. Brazil is muscling in on the peak season for U.S. soybean sales to China, the world's biggest buyer, as major producers vie to slim down bulging stockpiles. In deals signed last week, exporters from Brazil sold four shipments to China for delivery in November and December and more are being negotiated, trading sources said, eating into U.S. market share with aggressive pricing. Wheat prices faced pressure from Egypt's move to buy 420,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender from Russia and Romania. The country has bought most of the wheat that it needs from Russia in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Russia's IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday it had cut its forecast for Russia's 2016/2017 grain exports by 600,000 tonnes to 39.4 million tonnes. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers in soybeans and soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0323 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 405.00 0.75 +0.19% +0.62% 405.78 43 CBOT corn 350.25 1.00 +0.29% +0.57% 342.74 54 CBOT soy 997.50 6.75 +0.68% +0.55% 966.19 72 CBOT rice 9.82 -$0.02 -0.20% -0.36% $10.00 29 WTI crude 49.31 -$0.65 -1.30% -2.40% $48.24 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.000 +0.03% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.7685 0.004 +0.52% +1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)