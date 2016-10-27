SYDNEY, Oct 27 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday to hit a more than two-month high as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will confirm strong demand for U.S. supplies later in the session supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.11-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $10.12 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 24. Soybeans rose 2 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn contract was unchanged at $3.54 a bushel after closing up 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat contract rose 0.4 percent to $4.13 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on Wednesday. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture early on Thursday to show weekly soybean export sales as high as 2.5 million tonnes. * Sales of corn could top 1.2 million tonnes and wheat 550,000 tonnes, according to analysts polled by Reuters. * Wheat was supported as top global buyer Egypt on Tuesday made its biggest purchase in more than a year. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up against the yen early on Thursday while the euro and sterling held their gains versus the greenback, with a rise in bond yields supporting the currencies. * Oil prices were below $50 per barrel on Thursday on doubts OPEC will be able to bring together its members and Russia to organise a coordinated crude production cut. * Quarterly results were the main driver for Wall Street on Wednesday as a decline in Apple shares weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the price-weighted Dow Industrials was buoyed by gains in Boeing. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q3 1230 U.S. Durable goods Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep Grains prices at 0118 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 413. 1.50 +0.3 +2.1 406. 54 whea 00 6% 6% 45 t CBOT 354. 0.00 +0.0 +1.3 343. 60 corn 00 0% 6% 67 CBOT 1011 1.50 +0.1 +2.0 968. 77 soy .50 5% 9% 64 CBOT 10.3 $0.0 +0.6 +5.0 $10. 47 rice 3 7 8% 3% 03 WTI 49.2 $0.0 +0.0 -1.5 $48. 44 crud 1 3 6% 0% 41 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.1 +0.0 /dlr 90 001 0% 9% USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.1 -0.0 AUD 41 01 0% 5% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)