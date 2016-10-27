SYDNEY, Oct 27 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday to hit a more than two-month high as expectations that
the U.S. Department of Agriculture will confirm strong demand
for U.S. supplies later in the session supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.11-1/2 a bushel, near the
session high of $10.12 a bushel - the highest since Aug. 24.
Soybeans rose 2 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn contract was unchanged at $3.54
a bushel after closing up 1.4 percent in the previous session.
* The most active wheat contract rose 0.4 percent to
$4.13 a bushel, having closed up 1.8 percent on Wednesday.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expect the U.S. Department of
Agriculture early on Thursday to show weekly soybean export
sales as high as 2.5 million tonnes.
* Sales of corn could top 1.2 million tonnes and wheat
550,000 tonnes, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
* Wheat was supported as top global buyer Egypt on Tuesday
made its biggest purchase in more than a year.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged up against the yen early on Thursday
while the euro and sterling held their gains versus the
greenback, with a rise in bond yields supporting the currencies.
* Oil prices were below $50 per barrel on Thursday on doubts
OPEC will be able to bring together its members and Russia to
organise a coordinated crude production cut.
* Quarterly results were the main driver for Wall Street on
Wednesday as a decline in Apple shares weighed on the S&P 500
and Nasdaq, while the price-weighted Dow Industrials was buoyed
by gains in Boeing.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q3
1230 U.S. Durable goods Sep
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep
Grains
prices at
0118 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 413. 1.50 +0.3 +2.1 406. 54
whea 00 6% 6% 45
t
CBOT 354. 0.00 +0.0 +1.3 343. 60
corn 00 0% 6% 67
CBOT 1011 1.50 +0.1 +2.0 968. 77
soy .50 5% 9% 64
CBOT 10.3 $0.0 +0.6 +5.0 $10. 47
rice 3 7 8% 3% 03
WTI 49.2 $0.0 +0.0 -1.5 $48. 44
crud 1 3 6% 0% 41
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.1 +0.0
/dlr 90 001 0% 9%
USD/ 0.76 -0.0 -0.1 -0.0
AUD 41 01 0% 5%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)