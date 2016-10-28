SYDNEY, Oct 28 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday, with strong export demand pushing the oilseed towards
its biggest weekly gain in nearly four months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade are up 4.5 percent so far this week, in what would
be the biggest weekly gain since July 1.
* The most active corn futures are up 1.5 percent for
the week, set for their second straight weekly advance.
* The most active wheat futures are up more than 0.5
percent for the week, recouping some of the 1.5-percent loss
from last week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that
exporters had sold 396,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and
129,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. The announcement
followed earlier weekly U.S. soybean export data showing 2.045
million tonnes of soybeans sold last week.
* The International Grains Council raised its forecast for
the 2016/17 world corn crop on Thursday to a record high 1.035
billion tonnes, boosted by upward adjustments for the United
States, Argentina and India. [nL8N1CX6O1
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood tall against the yen in Asian trading on
Friday, on track for weekly gains against most rivals, as
investors waited for U.S. third quarter growth data later in the
day.
* Oil prices dipped early on Friday, weighed down by
lingering doubts over whether OPEC can coordinate a crude
production cut big enough to rein in oversupply that has dogged
markets for two years.
* U.S. stocks dipped in a choppy session after the latest
round of earnings reports, as a decline in the consumer
discretionary sector and interest-rate sensitive stocks
outweighed gains in healthcare names.
DATA (GMT)
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q3
0645 France Consumer spending Sep
0900 Euro zone Business climate Oct
1200 Germany Consumer prices Oct
1230 U.S. Advance GDP Q3
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3
Grains
prices at
0134 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 417. 2.75 +0.6 #DIV 417. 58
whea 25 6% /0! 25
t
CBOT 357. 0.25 +0.0 #DIV 357. 65
corn 75 7% /0! 75
CBOT 1016 1.75 +0.1 #DIV 1016 78
soy .00 7% /0! .00
CBOT 10.4 $0.0 +0.0 #DIV $10. 51
rice 2 0 0% /0! 42
WTI 49.7 -$0. -0.0 #DIV $49. 49
crud 1 01 2% /0! 71
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 $1.0 #DIV #DIV
/dlr 90 90 /0! /0!
USD/ 0.75 0.76 #DIV #DIV
AUD 95 0 /0! /0!
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)