SYDNEY, Oct 28 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, with strong export demand pushing the oilseed towards its biggest weekly gain in nearly four months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade are up 4.5 percent so far this week, in what would be the biggest weekly gain since July 1. * The most active corn futures are up 1.5 percent for the week, set for their second straight weekly advance. * The most active wheat futures are up more than 0.5 percent for the week, recouping some of the 1.5-percent loss from last week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that exporters had sold 396,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 129,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. The announcement followed earlier weekly U.S. soybean export data showing 2.045 million tonnes of soybeans sold last week. * The International Grains Council raised its forecast for the 2016/17 world corn crop on Thursday to a record high 1.035 billion tonnes, boosted by upward adjustments for the United States, Argentina and India. [nL8N1CX6O1 MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall against the yen in Asian trading on Friday, on track for weekly gains against most rivals, as investors waited for U.S. third quarter growth data later in the day. * Oil prices dipped early on Friday, weighed down by lingering doubts over whether OPEC can coordinate a crude production cut big enough to rein in oversupply that has dogged markets for two years. * U.S. stocks dipped in a choppy session after the latest round of earnings reports, as a decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names. DATA (GMT) 0530 France Preliminary GDP Q3 0645 France Consumer spending Sep 0900 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1200 Germany Consumer prices Oct 1230 U.S. Advance GDP Q3 1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3 Grains prices at 0134 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 417. 2.75 +0.6 #DIV 417. 58 whea 25 6% /0! 25 t CBOT 357. 0.25 +0.0 #DIV 357. 65 corn 75 7% /0! 75 CBOT 1016 1.75 +0.1 #DIV 1016 78 soy .00 7% /0! .00 CBOT 10.4 $0.0 +0.0 #DIV $10. 51 rice 2 0 0% /0! 42 WTI 49.7 -$0. -0.0 #DIV $49. 49 crud 1 01 2% /0! 71 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 $1.0 #DIV #DIV /dlr 90 90 /0! /0! USD/ 0.75 0.76 #DIV #DIV AUD 95 0 /0! /0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)