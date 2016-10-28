* Soybeans trade near 3-month top, up 4.6 pct this week * Wheat rises for 4th day on short-covering, corn firm (Adds comment, detail) SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Chicago soybean prices rose for a third consecutive session on Friday, with the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since early July on support from strong demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat rose for a fourth straight day, while corn gained more ground on short-covering and on the back of the rally in soybeans. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract is up 4.6 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain since July 1. Corn is up 1.5 percent for the week and wheat has gained 0.7 percent, recouping some of last week's 1.5-percent decline. "South American soybean planting is going on pretty well and the weather looks alright," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "It seems more like a demand-driven rally, there is strong demand for U.S. soybeans. China is a good market for U.S. soybeans." The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that exporters had sold 396,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 129,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. The announcement followed earlier weekly U.S. soybean export data showing 2.045 million tonnes of soybeans sold last week. The International Grains Council raised its forecast for the 2016/17 world corn crop on Thursday to a record high 1.035 billion tonnes, boosted by upward adjustments for the United States, Argentina and India. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers in soyoil. Grains prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 417.25 2.75 +0.66% +1.40% 406.97 59 CBOT corn 357.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.99% 344.47 64 CBOT soy 1017.50 3.25 +0.32% +0.74% 970.45 79 CBOT rice 10.42 $0.00 +0.00% +3.07% $10.29 51 WTI crude 49.79 $0.07 +0.14% +1.24% $48.65 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.001 +0.12% +0.00% USD/AUD 0.7602 0.001 +0.18% -0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)