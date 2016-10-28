* Soybeans trade near 3-month top, up 4.6 pct this week
* Wheat rises for 4th day on short-covering, corn firm
(Adds comment, detail)
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Chicago soybean prices rose
for a third consecutive session on Friday, with the market on
track for its biggest weekly gain since early July on support
from strong demand for U.S. supplies.
Wheat rose for a fourth straight day, while corn gained more
ground on short-covering and on the back of the rally in
soybeans.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract
is up 4.6 percent this week, the biggest weekly gain since
July 1.
Corn is up 1.5 percent for the week and wheat
has gained 0.7 percent, recouping some of last week's
1.5-percent decline.
"South American soybean planting is going on pretty well and
the weather looks alright," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
"It seems more like a demand-driven rally, there is strong
demand for U.S. soybeans. China is a good market for U.S.
soybeans."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday that
exporters had sold 396,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and
129,000 tonnes to unknown destinations. The announcement
followed earlier weekly U.S. soybean export data showing 2.045
million tonnes of soybeans sold last week.
The International Grains Council raised its forecast for the
2016/17 world corn crop on Thursday to a record high 1.035
billion tonnes, boosted by upward adjustments for the United
States, Argentina and India.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean,
soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers
in soyoil.
Grains prices at 0226 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 417.25 2.75 +0.66% +1.40% 406.97 59
CBOT corn 357.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.99% 344.47 64
CBOT soy 1017.50 3.25 +0.32% +0.74% 970.45 79
CBOT rice 10.42 $0.00 +0.00% +3.07% $10.29 51
WTI crude 49.79 $0.07 +0.14% +1.24% $48.65 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.001 +0.12% +0.00%
USD/AUD 0.7602 0.001 +0.18% -0.61%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)