SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Monday as ample global stocks push the oilseed off a two-month high touched last week, although losses were curbed by strong demand for U.S. exports. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $10.10-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $4.11-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. * Strong export demand led by China offset pressure from record-large U.S. soybean yields and production. * The surge in soy exports contributed to better-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, Commerce Department data showed. * The United States has been the dominant global soybean exporter for months amid limited supplies in South America. Farmers in Argentina and Brazil were enjoying largely benign conditions early in the growing season, even as parts of Argentina had excessive rainfall. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive on Monday as the FBI's new probe into private email use of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton shook markets' conviction of her victory in the U.S. presidential election. * Oil prices extended declines on Monday after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting oil output levels to prop up prices - a stance that suggested they wanted OPEC to solve its differences first. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Sep 1000 Euro zone Flash GDP Q3 1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct 1230 U.S. Personal income Sep 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct Grains prices at 0154 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 411. 2.75 +0.6 -0.7 406. 50 whea 25 7% 8% 92 t CBOT 354. -0.7 -0.2 -0.9 344. 56 corn 25 5 1% 1% 95 CBOT 1010 -1.2 -0.1 -0.3 971. 62 soy .75 5 2% 5% 18 CBOT 10.2 $0.1 +0.9 -1.6 $10. 38 rice 5 0 4% 3% 30 WTI 48.5 -$0. -0.3 -0.3 $48. 38 crud 4 16 3% 3% 97 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.1 +0.7 /dlr 97 001 1% 1% USD/ 0.75 0.00 +0.0 +0.1 AUD 98 0 4% 3% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)