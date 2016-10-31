* Ample global supplies cap gains
* Corn extends losses into second session
* Wheat firms 0.5 percent
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. soybeans steadied on Monday
after losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session, as
strong export demand offset pressure from ample global supplies.
Corn edged lower extending losses in a second session, while
wheat rose 0.6 percent.
The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.12-3/4 a bushel, having
closed down 1.2 percent on Friday.
Soybeans rallied to a two-month high late last week amid
brisk U.S. export pace to China, although ample global
production is keeping a lid on prices.
"The funds are well aware that U.S. soybean supplies are
very large and, for now, the South American crop has no major
issues. Consequently the temptation to take profits on any
rallies will be difficult to resist," said Tobin Gorey,
director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
U.S. soybean exports surged to a record 1.936 billion
bushels during the 2015/16 marketing year that ended on Aug. 31,
as harvests in key competitors Brazil and Argentina were hit by
weather problems, forcing importers to buy more U.S. supplies
than planned.
The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to
$3.53-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the
previous session.
The most active wheat futures rose 0.6 percent to
$4.10-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday.
The United States has been the dominant global soybean
exporter for months amid limited supplies in South America.
However, farmers in Argentina and Brazil are enjoying largely
benign conditions early in the growing season, even as parts of
Argentina experience excessive rainfall.
Grains
prices at
0427 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 410. 2.25 +0.5 -0.9 406. 49
whea 75 5% 0% 90
t
CBOT 353. -1.5 -0.4 -1.1 344. 54
corn 50 0 2% 2% 93
CBOT 1012 0.75 +0.0 -0.1 971. 64
soy .75 7% 5% 25
CBOT 10.2 $0.1 +0.9 -1.6 $10. 38
rice 5 0 4% 3% 30
WTI 48.4 -$0. -0.4 -0.4 $48. 38
crud 8 22 5% 5% 96
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.1 +0.6
/dlr 97 002 4% 8%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.1 +0.2
AUD 07 1 6% 5%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)