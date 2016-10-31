* Ample global supplies cap gains * Corn extends losses into second session * Wheat firms 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Oct 31 U.S. soybeans steadied on Monday after losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session, as strong export demand offset pressure from ample global supplies. Corn edged lower extending losses in a second session, while wheat rose 0.6 percent. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.12-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Friday. Soybeans rallied to a two-month high late last week amid brisk U.S. export pace to China, although ample global production is keeping a lid on prices. "The funds are well aware that U.S. soybean supplies are very large and, for now, the South American crop has no major issues. Consequently the temptation to take profits on any rallies will be difficult to resist," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. U.S. soybean exports surged to a record 1.936 billion bushels during the 2015/16 marketing year that ended on Aug. 31, as harvests in key competitors Brazil and Argentina were hit by weather problems, forcing importers to buy more U.S. supplies than planned. The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.53-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. The most active wheat futures rose 0.6 percent to $4.10-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Friday. The United States has been the dominant global soybean exporter for months amid limited supplies in South America. However, farmers in Argentina and Brazil are enjoying largely benign conditions early in the growing season, even as parts of Argentina experience excessive rainfall. Grains prices at 0427 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 410. 2.25 +0.5 -0.9 406. 49 whea 75 5% 0% 90 t CBOT 353. -1.5 -0.4 -1.1 344. 54 corn 50 0 2% 2% 93 CBOT 1012 0.75 +0.0 -0.1 971. 64 soy .75 7% 5% 25 CBOT 10.2 $0.1 +0.9 -1.6 $10. 38 rice 5 0 4% 3% 30 WTI 48.4 -$0. -0.4 -0.4 $48. 38 crud 8 22 5% 5% 96 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.1 +0.6 /dlr 97 002 4% 8% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.1 +0.2 AUD 07 1 6% 5% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)