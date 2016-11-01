SYDNEY, Nov 1 U.S. corn fell for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by ample supplies,
but losses were checked by a U.S. Department of Agriculture
report pegging the harvest pace behind expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
fell 0.2 percent to $3.54 a bushel, having closed down 0.1
percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to
$10.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Monday.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to
$4.14 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent on Monday.
* USDA said 87 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was
harvested as of Sunday, matching market expectations.
* USDA said 75 percent of the corn crop was harvested as of
Sunday, behind forecasts for 77 percent complete.
* USDA said 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to
China and that another 2.87 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were
inspected last week for export.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commision after the close of
trading on Friday said speculative traders added a net total of
25,081 short wheat futures positions in addition to expanding
their net soybean long by 17,795 contracts and trimming their
net short in corn by 5,948 contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged lower on Tuesday as the final days of the
contentious U.S. presidential campaign overshadowed other major
market events, as investors weighed the latest concerns about an
FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email
server.
* Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early
trading in Asia on Tuesday after OPEC agreed on a long-term
strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching
a consensus on managing production.
* Wall Street ended barely changed on Monday as investors
digested the latest large-scale corporate mergers as well as the
most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S. presidential election.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0750 France Markit services PMI Sep
0755 Germany Markit services PMI Sep
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Sep
0900 Euro zone Retail sales Aug
1215 U.S. ADP national employment Sep
1230 U.S. International trade Aug
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)