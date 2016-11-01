SYDNEY, Nov 1 U.S. corn fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by ample supplies, but losses were checked by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report pegging the harvest pace behind expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.2 percent to $3.54 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Monday. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to $4.14 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent on Monday. * USDA said 87 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, matching market expectations. * USDA said 75 percent of the corn crop was harvested as of Sunday, behind forecasts for 77 percent complete. * USDA said 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to China and that another 2.87 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected last week for export. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commision after the close of trading on Friday said speculative traders added a net total of 25,081 short wheat futures positions in addition to expanding their net soybean long by 17,795 contracts and trimming their net short in corn by 5,948 contracts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged lower on Tuesday as the final days of the contentious U.S. presidential campaign overshadowed other major market events, as investors weighed the latest concerns about an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server. * Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early trading in Asia on Tuesday after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production. * Wall Street ended barely changed on Monday as investors digested the latest large-scale corporate mergers as well as the most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S. presidential election. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0750 France Markit services PMI Sep 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Sep 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Sep 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Aug 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Sep 1230 U.S. International trade Aug 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Sep Grains prices at 0111 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct MA RSI ract ge chg 30 CBOT 414. -2.2 -0.54 407. 54 whea 00 5 % 01 t CBOT 354. -0.7 -0.21 344. 57 corn 00 5 % 94 CBOT 1009 -2.2 -0.22 971. 61 soy .50 5 % 14 CBOT 10.1 -$0. -0.20 $10. 39 rice 3 02 % 30 WTI 46.8 $0.0 +0.02 $48. 29 crud 7 1 % 85 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.13 /dlr 97 001 % USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.17 AUD 08 1 % Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)