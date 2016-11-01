* Soybeans gain ground as Chinese buying supports prices
* Wheat eases after short-covering rally, corn dips
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Chicago soybean futures edged
higher on Tuesday, supported by strong Chinese demand, while
wheat lost ground after a short-covering rally in the last
session.
Corn was weighed down by ample supplies, but losses were
checked by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report
pegging the harvest pace as behind expectations.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
added 0.3 percent to $10.14-1/4 a bushel, having closed little
changed on Monday.
Wheat slid 0.2 percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having
closed up 1.9 percent on Monday. Corn fell 0.1 percent to
$3.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
"Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans is pretty strong," said
Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo said.
"Chinese soybean crush margins are good and they are buying
for December and January shipments."
The USDA said 87 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was
harvested as of Sunday, matching market expectations.
The agency, however, said 75 percent of the corn crop was
harvested, behind forecasts for 77 percent complete.
It also said 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to
China and another 2.87 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were
inspected last week for export.
Expectations of a record-large U.S. soybean crop are likely
to cap gains in the market, though.
U.S. farmers with nowhere to store beans after three record
harvests have been forced to try to unload crops in a weakening
cash market, with elevators and processors slashing offers,
according to a survey of soy dealers.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commision after the close of
trade on Friday said speculative traders added a net total of
25,081 short wheat futures positions, expanded their net soybean
long by 17,795 contracts, and trimmed their net short in corn by
5,948 contracts.
Grains prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 415.50 -0.75 -0.18% +1.71% 407.40 56
CBOT corn 354.25 -0.50 -0.14% -0.21% 345.43 58
CBOT soy 1014.25 2.50 +0.25% +0.35% 980.90 65
CBOT rice 10.12 -$0.03 -0.30% -0.34% $10.30 39
WTI crude 46.95 $0.09 +0.19% -3.59% $48.85 30
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.096 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.20%
USD/AUD 0.7614 0.001 +0.07% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)