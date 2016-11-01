* Soybeans gain ground as Chinese buying supports prices * Wheat eases after short-covering rally, corn dips (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, supported by strong Chinese demand, while wheat lost ground after a short-covering rally in the last session. Corn was weighed down by ample supplies, but losses were checked by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report pegging the harvest pace as behind expectations. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract added 0.3 percent to $10.14-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Monday. Wheat slid 0.2 percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.9 percent on Monday. Corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent in the previous session. "Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans is pretty strong," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo said. "Chinese soybean crush margins are good and they are buying for December and January shipments." The USDA said 87 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, matching market expectations. The agency, however, said 75 percent of the corn crop was harvested, behind forecasts for 77 percent complete. It also said 264,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to China and another 2.87 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected last week for export. Expectations of a record-large U.S. soybean crop are likely to cap gains in the market, though. U.S. farmers with nowhere to store beans after three record harvests have been forced to try to unload crops in a weakening cash market, with elevators and processors slashing offers, according to a survey of soy dealers. The Commodity Futures Trading Commision after the close of trade on Friday said speculative traders added a net total of 25,081 short wheat futures positions, expanded their net soybean long by 17,795 contracts, and trimmed their net short in corn by 5,948 contracts. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 415.50 -0.75 -0.18% +1.71% 407.40 56 CBOT corn 354.25 -0.50 -0.14% -0.21% 345.43 58 CBOT soy 1014.25 2.50 +0.25% +0.35% 980.90 65 CBOT rice 10.12 -$0.03 -0.30% -0.34% $10.30 39 WTI crude 46.95 $0.09 +0.19% -3.59% $48.85 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.096 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.7614 0.001 +0.07% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)