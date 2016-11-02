SYDNEY, Nov 2 U.S. soybean prices inched higher
on Wednesday after touching an eight-day low earlier in the
session, weighed down by ample global production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybeans futures on the Chicago
Board of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.92-1/2 a bushel, after
earlier marking their lowest since Oct. 26 at $9.91. The oilseed
closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active wheat futures advanced 0.3 percent
to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on
Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures climbed 0.1 percent to
$3.49-1/4 a bushel, having ended down 1.6 percent in the
previous session when prices hit their weakest since Oct. 25 at
3.47-1/4 a bushel.
* INTL FCStone on Tuesday raised its estimate of the average
U.S. 2016 soybean yield to a record 52.8 bushels per acre (bpa),
from 52.5 in its previous monthly report.
* The firm lifted its forecast for the U.S. 2016 corn yield
to 175.3 bpa, from 175.2 last month.
* The USDA said the U.S. soybean harvest was 87 percent
complete by Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 85
percent, and the corn harvest was 75 percent complete, in line
with the five-year average.
* Frost damage across Australia's largest wheat-producing
state has destroyed more than 15 percent of the total grain
crop, Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the back foot against the euro and yen
on Wednesday as the possibility the U.S. presidential election
could be too close to call jangled investor nerves.
* Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, with
investors awaiting official U.S. stockpile figures later in the
day after less comprehensive industry data showed a surprise
build in inventories.
* Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing
at the lowest level since July 7, amid growing concern over the
U.S. election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly
1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct
1400 U.S. Construction Spending Sept
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct
1730 U.S. U.S. Domestic Car, Truck Sales Oct
Grains
prices at
0130 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 415. 1.25 +0.3 +1.7 407. 54
whea 50 0% 1% 40
t
CBOT 349. 0.25 +0.0 -1.6 345. 45
corn 25 7% 2% 26
CBOT 992. -0.7 -0.0 -1.8 980. 48
soy 50 5 8% 1% 18
CBOT 9.93 $0.0 +0.5 -2.2 $10. 30
rice 5 1% 2% 29
WTI 46.4 -$0. -0.5 -0.9 $48. 28
crud 2 25 4% 4% 88
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.6 +0.6
/dlr 05 07 4% 0%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 +0.5
AUD 35 3 4% 3%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)