SYDNEY, Nov 2 U.S. soybean prices inched higher on Wednesday after touching an eight-day low earlier in the session, weighed down by ample global production. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybeans futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.92-1/2 a bushel, after earlier marking their lowest since Oct. 26 at $9.91. The oilseed closed down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. * The most active wheat futures advanced 0.3 percent to $4.15-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures climbed 0.1 percent to $3.49-1/4 a bushel, having ended down 1.6 percent in the previous session when prices hit their weakest since Oct. 25 at 3.47-1/4 a bushel. * INTL FCStone on Tuesday raised its estimate of the average U.S. 2016 soybean yield to a record 52.8 bushels per acre (bpa), from 52.5 in its previous monthly report. * The firm lifted its forecast for the U.S. 2016 corn yield to 175.3 bpa, from 175.2 last month. * The USDA said the U.S. soybean harvest was 87 percent complete by Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 85 percent, and the corn harvest was 75 percent complete, in line with the five-year average. * Frost damage across Australia's largest wheat-producing state has destroyed more than 15 percent of the total grain crop, Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the back foot against the euro and yen on Wednesday as the possibility the U.S. presidential election could be too close to call jangled investor nerves. * Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, with investors awaiting official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after less comprehensive industry data showed a surprise build in inventories. * Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at the lowest level since July 7, amid growing concern over the U.S. election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly 1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct 1400 U.S. Construction Spending Sept 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct 1730 U.S. U.S. Domestic Car, Truck Sales Oct Grains prices at 0130 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 415. 1.25 +0.3 +1.7 407. 54 whea 50 0% 1% 40 t CBOT 349. 0.25 +0.0 -1.6 345. 45 corn 25 7% 2% 26 CBOT 992. -0.7 -0.0 -1.8 980. 48 soy 50 5 8% 1% 18 CBOT 9.93 $0.0 +0.5 -2.2 $10. 30 rice 5 1% 2% 29 WTI 46.4 -$0. -0.5 -0.9 $48. 28 crud 2 25 4% 4% 88 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.6 +0.6 /dlr 05 07 4% 0% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 +0.5 AUD 35 3 4% 3% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)