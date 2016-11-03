SYDNEY, Nov 3 U.S. soybeans edged higher for the first time in five sessions on Thursday as prices rebound from a one-week low, though expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will next week confirm ample supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.88-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.68 percent on Wednesday when prices fell to a low of $9.83 a bushel - the lowest since October 25. * The most active corn rose 0.22 percent to $3.47 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session when prices fell to a low of $3.44-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since October 13. * The most active wheat was little changed at $4.17-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.85 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture may next week raise its forecast of the U.S. soybean yield from its current estimate of 51.4 bushels per acre (bpa), already a record high. * The USDA's next monthly supply/demand report is due on Nov. 9, the day after Election Day. * Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone late on Tuesday raised its soybean yield estimate to 52.8 bpa from 52.5 last month. The firm also raised its corn yield estimate to 175.3 bpa, up from its October figure of 175.2. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed an increase in production and smaller stockpiles of corn-based ethanol in the latest week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed its losses on Thursday as deepening concerns about next week's contentions U.S. presidential election overshadowed the Federal Reserve's latest review where policy makers signalled they were on track to hike rates next month. * Crude oil prices rose on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar buoyed sentiment in the market, lifting prices from five-week lows. * The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, its longest such streak in five years, as the Federal Reserve signalled it could hike interest rates in December and the uncertain U.S. election continued to cloud the market's outlook. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)< 0145 China Caixin services PMI Oct 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep 1200 Bank of England interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Labor costs Q3 1400 U.S. Factory orders Sep 1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI Oct Grains prices at 0207 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 417. 0.00 +0.0 +0.3 407. 58 whea 75 0% 6% 69 t CBOT 347. 0.75 +0.2 -2.1 345. 42 corn 00 2% 8% 48 CBOT 988. 2.00 +0.2 -2.3 980. 46 soy 50 0% 0% 32 CBOT 9.77 $0.0 +0.5 -3.7 $10. 26 rice 5 1% 4% 28 WTI 45.8 $0.5 +1.1 -1.7 $48. 30 crud 7 3 7% 1% 83 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.4 +1.1 /dlr 11 05 9% 7% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 +0.8 AUD 73 2 1% 4% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham)