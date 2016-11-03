SYDNEY, Nov 3 U.S. soybeans edged higher for the
first time in five sessions on Thursday as prices rebound from a
one-week low, though expectations that the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will next week confirm ample supplies capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade March soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.88-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.68 percent on Wednesday when prices
fell to a low of $9.83 a bushel - the lowest since October 25.
* The most active corn rose 0.22 percent to $3.47 a
bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session
when prices fell to a low of $3.44-1/4 a bushel - the lowest
since October 13.
* The most active wheat was little changed at
$4.17-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.85 percent on Wednesday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture may next week raise its
forecast of the U.S. soybean yield from its current estimate of
51.4 bushels per acre (bpa), already a record high.
* The USDA's next monthly supply/demand report is due on
Nov. 9, the day after Election Day.
* Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone late on Tuesday raised
its soybean yield estimate to 52.8 bpa from 52.5 last month. The
firm also raised its corn yield estimate to 175.3 bpa, up from
its October figure of 175.2.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration showed an
increase in production and smaller stockpiles of corn-based
ethanol in the latest week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed its losses on Thursday as deepening
concerns about next week's contentions U.S. presidential
election overshadowed the Federal Reserve's latest review where
policy makers signalled they were on track to hike rates next
month.
* Crude oil prices rose on Thursday as a weaker U.S. dollar
buoyed sentiment in the market, lifting prices from five-week
lows.
* The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday for a seventh
straight session, its longest such streak in five years, as the
Federal Reserve signalled it could hike interest rates in
December and the uncertain U.S. election continued to cloud the
market's outlook.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)<
0145 China Caixin services PMI Oct
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Labor costs Q3
1400 U.S. Factory orders Sep
1400 U.S. Non-manufacturing PMI Oct
Grains
prices at
0207 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 417. 0.00 +0.0 +0.3 407. 58
whea 75 0% 6% 69
t
CBOT 347. 0.75 +0.2 -2.1 345. 42
corn 00 2% 8% 48
CBOT 988. 2.00 +0.2 -2.3 980. 46
soy 50 0% 0% 32
CBOT 9.77 $0.0 +0.5 -3.7 $10. 26
rice 5 1% 4% 28
WTI 45.8 $0.5 +1.1 -1.7 $48. 30
crud 7 3 7% 1% 83
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.4 +1.1
/dlr 11 05 9% 7%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 +0.8
AUD 73 2 1% 4%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham)