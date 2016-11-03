* Market eyes USDA's weekly export sales report
* Forecasts of higher fields in U.S. monthly report
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 Corn rose for the first time in
five sessions on Thursday as end-user buying lifted the market
from last session's near three-week low, although ample global
supplies capped gains.
Soybeans edged higher as the market rebounded from a
one-week low, while wheat eased after climbing 0.8 percent on
Wednesday.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn contract
rose 0.3 percent to $3.47-1/4 a bushel by 0318 GMT, having
dropped in the previous sessions to a low of $3.44-1/4 a bushel
- the weakest since Oct. 13.
Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.87-1/2 a bushel, after
hitting its lowest since Oct. 25 at $9.83 a bushel, while wheat
lost 0.2 percent to $4.17 a bushel.
Investors in the agricultural markets are awaiting signs of
improved demand from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly
export sales report due later in the day.
China has been aggressively buying U.S. soybeans,
underpinning the market.
"Expectations of higher yields in the USDA report have
already been priced in," said Ole Houe, an analyst with
brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney, referring to the agency's
monthly supply-demand report.
"There is not much downside, for corn in particular. For
soybeans we continue to see U.S. farmer selling and Chinese
buying, it will be a surprise to see if there is more downside
to the market."
The USDA may next week raise its forecast of the U.S.
soybean yield from its current estimate of 51.4 bushels per acre
(bpa), already a record high. The report is due on Nov. 9, the
day after Election Day.
Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone late on Tuesday raised its
soybean yield estimate to 52.8 bpa from 52.5 last month. The
firm also raised its corn yield estimate to 175.3 bpa, up from
its October figure of 175.2.
In news supportive for the corn market, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed an increase in production and
smaller stockpiles of corn-based ethanol in the latest week.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn and soybean
futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers in wheat, traders
said.
Grains prices at 0318 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 417.00 -0.75 -0.18% +0.18% 407.67 56
CBOT corn 347.25 1.00 +0.29% -2.11% 345.49 43
CBOT soy 987.50 1.00 +0.10% -2.40% 980.28 44
CBOT rice 9.77 $0.05 +0.51% -3.74% $10.28 26
WTI crude 45.79 $0.45 +0.99% -1.89% $48.82 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.112 $0.014 +1.27% +1.23%
USD/AUD 0.7648 0.004 +0.51% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)