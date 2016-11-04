SYDNEY, Nov 4 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, but were still poised to record their biggest weekly loss in more than two months as expectations of ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest one-week fall in 10 weeks. * The most active corn futures were also down more than 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since late August. * The most active wheat futures were up more than 0.5 percent for the week, following two weeks of falls. * Export sales of 2.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and 1.47 million tonnes of corn topped analysts' estimates. * Wheat export sales of 234,900 tonnes fell below expectations and were the lowest so far during the marketing year that started June 1. * Wheat was further pressured by Egypt's move to float their pound, which could lead to a weaker currency and lift costs for importers in Egypt, the world's top buyer. * The USDA said a total of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to unknown destinations within the past 24 hours and 136,000 tonnes of corn was sold to South Korea and 432,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico. MARKET NEWS * The dollar inched off recent lows against its major peers ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day, but remained captive to jitters over a tightening U.S. presidential election race. * Oil prices edged up in early trading on Friday, stabilising after five straight days of falls triggered by a surge in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over the ability of oil producers to coordinate an output cuts. * The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis, as Facebook shares weighed and investors grappled with uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election. DATA AHEAD (GMT)< 0850 France Markit services PMI Oct 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Oct 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Oct 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Sep 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Oct 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct Grains prices at 0110 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 411. -1.0 -0.2 -0.7 407. 46 whea 00 0 4% 8% 88 t CBOT 347. -0.7 -0.2 -0.5 345. 43 corn 25 5 2% 0% 81 CBOT 990. 1.00 +0.1 -0.2 980. 44 soy 50 0% 8% 40 CBOT 9.75 -$0. -0.6 -1.3 $10. 32 rice 06 6% 7% 28 WTI 44.8 $0.1 +0.3 -1.1 $48. 24 crud 0 4 1% 9% 80 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $0.0 +0.0 +0.0 /dlr 10 00 1% 9% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.0 +0.3 AUD 83 0 7% 3% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)