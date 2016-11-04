SYDNEY, Nov 4 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Friday, but were still poised to record their biggest weekly
loss in more than two months as expectations of ample global
supplies weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago
Board Of Trade was down more than 2 percent for the week,
the biggest one-week fall in 10 weeks.
* The most active corn futures were also down more
than 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall since late
August.
* The most active wheat futures were up more than 0.5
percent for the week, following two weeks of falls.
* Export sales of 2.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and
1.47 million tonnes of corn topped analysts' estimates.
* Wheat export sales of 234,900 tonnes fell below
expectations and were the lowest so far during the marketing
year that started June 1.
* Wheat was further pressured by Egypt's move to float their
pound, which could lead to a weaker currency and lift costs for
importers in Egypt, the world's top buyer.
* The USDA said a total of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
were sold to unknown destinations within the past 24 hours and
136,000 tonnes of corn was sold to South Korea and 432,000
tonnes of corn to Mexico.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar inched off recent lows against its major peers
ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day,
but remained captive to jitters over a tightening U.S.
presidential election race.
* Oil prices edged up in early trading on Friday,
stabilising after five straight days of falls triggered by a
surge in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over the ability of
oil producers to coordinate an output cuts.
* The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on
Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial
crisis, as Facebook shares weighed and investors grappled with
uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election.
