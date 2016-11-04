* Soybeans down 2.6 pct this week, corn loses 2.4 pct * USDA seen forecasting higher yields in report next week * Wheat up 0.6 pct this week on short-covering support (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chicago soybeans and corn slid on Friday with both poised for their biggest weekly losses since late August on expectations of further increases in crop yields in next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. Wheat is set to end the week on a positive note with support from short-covering by investors. The Chicago Board of trade most-active soybean contract is down 2.6 percent this week, while corn is down 2.4 percent, with the two grains set for their biggest weekly fall in more than two months. Wheat is up about half a percent this week following two weeks of decline. "Expectations for an upgrade to (already high) U.S. yields remain a handbrake on the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to soybeans. "The big export numbers of late though mean we are also likely to see some offsetting upgrades on the demand side. The market will probably wait to see though how that all nets out for U.S. end stocks." Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, on Thursday raised its estimate of the U.S. 2016 soybean yield to 52.4 bushels per acre, from 51.6 last month. On the export front, the USDA announced sales of 2.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans and 1.47 million tonnes of corn, topping analysts' estimates. Wheat export sales of 234,900 tonnes fell below expectations and were the lowest so far during the marketing year that started June 1. Separately, the USDA said 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold to unknown destinations within the past 24 hours, while 136,000 tonnes of corn were sold to South Korea and 432,000 tonnes of corn went to Mexico. Wheat faces headwinds from ample global supplies, and could face further pressure by Egypt's move to float its pound, which could mean a weaker currency and higher costs for importers in the world's top buyer of the grain. Dry weather has delayed soft wheat sowing in western Europe but the area planted is expected to be generally stable to last year in the absence of major weather problem, analysts said. In top European producer France, which recorded a large water deficit for the fourth month in a row in October, winter wheat and barley sowings were running behind those of last year as of early last week, farm office FranceAgriMer said. Grains prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 410.75 -1.25 -0.30% -0.84% 407.87 46 CBOT corn 346.50 -1.50 -0.43% -0.72% 345.78 42 CBOT soy 986.00 -3.50 -0.35% -0.73% 980.25 40 CBOT rice 9.79 -$0.03 -0.25% -0.96% $10.28 32 WTI crude 44.77 $0.11 +0.25% -1.26% $48.80 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.011 +1.01% +0.97% USD/AUD 0.7674 0.007 +0.85% +1.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)