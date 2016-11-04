* Soybeans down 2.6 pct this week, corn loses 2.4 pct
* USDA seen forecasting higher yields in report next week
* Wheat up 0.6 pct this week on short-covering support
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chicago soybeans and corn slid
on Friday with both poised for their biggest weekly losses since
late August on expectations of further increases in crop yields
in next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report.
Wheat is set to end the week on a positive note with support
from short-covering by investors.
The Chicago Board of trade most-active soybean contract
is down 2.6 percent this week, while corn is down
2.4 percent, with the two grains set for their biggest weekly
fall in more than two months.
Wheat is up about half a percent this week following
two weeks of decline.
"Expectations for an upgrade to (already high) U.S. yields
remain a handbrake on the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
referring to soybeans.
"The big export numbers of late though mean we are also
likely to see some offsetting upgrades on the demand side. The
market will probably wait to see though how that all nets out
for U.S. end stocks."
Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, on Thursday
raised its estimate of the U.S. 2016 soybean yield to 52.4
bushels per acre, from 51.6 last month.
On the export front, the USDA announced sales of 2.5 million
tonnes of U.S. soybeans and 1.47 million tonnes of corn, topping
analysts' estimates.
Wheat export sales of 234,900 tonnes fell below expectations
and were the lowest so far during the marketing year that
started June 1.
Separately, the USDA said 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
were sold to unknown destinations within the past 24 hours,
while 136,000 tonnes of corn were sold to South Korea and
432,000 tonnes of corn went to Mexico.
Wheat faces headwinds from ample global supplies, and could
face further pressure by Egypt's move to float its pound, which
could mean a weaker currency and higher costs for importers in
the world's top buyer of the grain.
Dry weather has delayed soft wheat sowing in western Europe
but the area planted is expected to be generally stable to last
year in the absence of major weather problem, analysts said.
In top European producer France, which recorded a large
water deficit for the fourth month in a row in October, winter
wheat and barley sowings were running behind those of last year
as of early last week, farm office FranceAgriMer said.
Grains prices at 0253 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 410.75 -1.25 -0.30% -0.84% 407.87 46
CBOT corn 346.50 -1.50 -0.43% -0.72% 345.78 42
CBOT soy 986.00 -3.50 -0.35% -0.73% 980.25 40
CBOT rice 9.79 -$0.03 -0.25% -0.96% $10.28 32
WTI crude 44.77 $0.11 +0.25% -1.26% $48.80 23
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.109 $0.011 +1.01% +0.97%
USD/AUD 0.7674 0.007 +0.85% +1.04%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)