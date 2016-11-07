SYDNEY, Nov 7 U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive session to hit their highest in five days on Monday due to fund-buying, though a stronger dollar curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.43 percent to $9.95 a bushel, near the session-high of $9.95-3/4 a bushel - the strongest since Nov. 2. Soybeans firmed 0.13 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures eased 0.1 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.2 percent to$4.13-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.55 percent on Friday. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to a new record high and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output. Analysts also predicted the USDA would narrowly increase U.S. wheat ending stocks. MARKET NEWS * The dollar jumped early on Monday after the FBI said a review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server * Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday, with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week on the back of ongoing weak fundamentals. * U.S. equity index futures rallied at the open on Sunday as bullish sentiment returned to Wall Street following the largest streak of losses on the S&P 500 since 1980. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep 1500 U.S. Employment trends Oct Grains prices at 0135 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 413. -0.7 -0.1 #DIV 413. 51 whea 50 5 8% /0! 50 t CBOT 348. -0.2 -0.0 #DIV 348. 47 corn 50 5 7% /0! 50 CBOT 995. 4.25 +0.4 #DIV 995. 51 soy 00 3% /0! 00 CBOT 9.83 -$0. -0.5 #DIV $9.8 39 rice 05 6% /0! 3 WTI 44.4 $0.3 +0.8 #DIV $44. 23 crud 4 7 4% /0! 44 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $1.1 #DIV #DIV /dlr 09 09 /0! /0! USD/ 0.76 0.76 #DIV #DIV AUD 71 7 /0! /0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)