SYDNEY, Nov 7 U.S. soybeans rose for a third
consecutive session to hit their highest in five days on Monday
due to fund-buying, though a stronger dollar curbed gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed 0.43 percent to $9.95 a bushel, near the
session-high of $9.95-3/4 a bushel - the strongest since Nov. 2.
Soybeans firmed 0.13 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures eased 0.1 percent to
$3.48-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.2 percent
to$4.13-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.55 percent on Friday.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected the U.S. Department of
Agriculture to raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to
a new record high and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn
output. Analysts also predicted the USDA would narrowly increase
U.S. wheat ending stocks.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar jumped early on Monday after the FBI said a
review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency's
conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of
Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server
* Oil prices rose in early trading on Monday, with traders
citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the
previous week on the back of ongoing weak fundamentals.
* U.S. equity index futures rallied at the open on Sunday as
bullish sentiment returned to Wall Street following the largest
streak of losses on the S&P 500 since 1980.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1500 U.S. Employment trends Oct
Grains
prices at
0135 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 413. -0.7 -0.1 #DIV 413. 51
whea 50 5 8% /0! 50
t
CBOT 348. -0.2 -0.0 #DIV 348. 47
corn 50 5 7% /0! 50
CBOT 995. 4.25 +0.4 #DIV 995. 51
soy 00 3% /0! 00
CBOT 9.83 -$0. -0.5 #DIV $9.8 39
rice 05 6% /0! 3
WTI 44.4 $0.3 +0.8 #DIV $44. 23
crud 4 7 4% /0! 44
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.1 $1.1 #DIV #DIV
/dlr 09 09 /0! /0!
USD/ 0.76 0.76 #DIV #DIV
AUD 71 7 /0! /0!
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)