* Traders cautious ahead of U.S. elections, USDA report * Strong demand underpins soybeans, wheat dips after gains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Chicago soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Monday as higher demand for U.S. shipments buoyed the market, although gains were limited due to caution ahead of U.S. elections and a key supply-demand report. Wheat edged lower, giving up some of the prior session's gains, while corn lost ground after closing marginally higher in the past two sessions. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract climbed 0.7 percent to $9.97-3/4 a bushel by 0331 GMT, the strongest since Nov. 1. Corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel and wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.13-1/2 a bushel. "I think this week's USDA report and U.S. elections are in focus," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji, Tokyo. "But there is no change in fundamentals, there is aggressive export demand for U.S. soybeans and cash market is a bit tight. In Argentina, farmers are likely to plant more corn and less soybeans which is supportive for prices." Investors in global financial and commodity markets are unlikely to make big bets ahead of the U.S. presidential elections due on Tuesday. Initial results of the vote are expected to begin rolling out by Wednesday morning Asia time. The market is also awaiting U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply-demand report, which is due on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA to raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to a new record high and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output. Analysts also predicted the agency would narrowly increase U.S. wheat ending stocks. Brazil's soy, coffee and sugar cane crops are off to a good start to the season that will harvest in 2017, after wet spring weather breathed life into farms that have struggled with drought over the past few years. Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Nov. 1, regulatory data showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0331 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 413.50 -0.75 -0.18% +0.36% 408.81 51 CBOT corn 348.50 -0.25 -0.07% +0.14% 346.89 47 CBOT soy 997.75 7.00 +0.71% +0.83% 982.68 54 CBOT rice 9.84 -$0.04 -0.46% +0.31% $10.27 39 WTI crude 44.57 $0.50 +1.13% +1.13% $48.71 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.108 -$0.006 -0.52% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.7676 0.001 +0.08% -0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)