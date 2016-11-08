SYDNEY, Nov 8 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, falling from a six-day high touched in the previous session, as ample supplies offset support from recent strong export demand. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.97-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Monday when prices hit a six-day high. * The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.45 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to $4.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Monday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. soybean harvest was 93 percent complete as of Sunday, in line with market expectations. * USDA pegs U.S. corn harvest was 86 percent was complete, ahead of market forecasts. * USDA said exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 135,000 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Philippines. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA on Wednesday to raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to a record high and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output. Analysts also predicted the agency would narrowly increase U.S. wheat ending stocks. MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied in Asia on Tuesday, keeping gains made in the previous session on the growing prospect of a victory for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after the FBI cleared her of any possibility of criminal charges in its latest probe. * Oil prices were stable early on Tuesday after posting strong gains the previous day, with investors piling money into financial markets in expectation that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election. * Wall Street surged on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's prospects brightening after the FBI said it would not press criminal charges against her over the use of a private email server. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Sep 0700 Germany Trade balance Sep 0745 France Current account Sep 0745 France Trade balance Sep 0930 Britain Industrial output Sep 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct Grains prices at 0206 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 409. -0.5 -0.1 #DIV 409. 46 whea 50 0 2% /0! 50 t CBOT 345. -0.7 -0.2 #DIV 345. 41 corn 50 5 2% /0! 50 CBOT 997. -1.2 -0.1 #DIV 997. 55 soy 25 5 3% /0! 25 CBOT 9.81 $0.0 +0.0 #DIV $9.8 37 rice 0 0% /0! 1 WTI 44.8 -$0. -0.2 #DIV $44. 27 crud 0 09 0% /0! 80 e Curr enci es Euro $1.1 $1.1 #DIV #DIV /dlr 04 04 /0! /0! USD/ 0.77 0.77 #DIV #DIV AUD 00 0 /0! /0! Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham)