SYDNEY, Nov 8 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Tuesday, falling from a six-day high touched in the previous
session, as ample supplies offset support from recent strong
export demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade March soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.97-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Monday when prices hit a
six-day high.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to
$3.45 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.1 percent to
$4.09-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Monday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture said the U.S. soybean
harvest was 93 percent complete as of Sunday, in line with
market expectations.
* USDA pegs U.S. corn harvest was 86 percent was complete,
ahead of market forecasts.
* USDA said exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
to China and 135,000 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Philippines.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA on Wednesday
to raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to a record
high and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output.
Analysts also predicted the agency would narrowly increase U.S.
wheat ending stocks.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar steadied in Asia on Tuesday, keeping gains made
in the previous session on the growing prospect of a victory for
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after the
FBI cleared her of any possibility of criminal charges in its
latest probe.
* Oil prices were stable early on Tuesday after posting
strong gains the previous day, with investors piling money into
financial markets in expectation that Democrat Hillary Clinton
would win the U.S. presidential election.
* Wall Street surged on the eve of the U.S. presidential
election, with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's prospects
brightening after the FBI said it would not press criminal
charges against her over the use of a private email server.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Sep
0700 Germany Trade balance Sep
0745 France Current account Sep
0745 France Trade balance Sep
0930 Britain Industrial output Sep
1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct
