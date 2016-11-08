* Soybeans rise for fourth day, market eyes USDA report
* Wheat drops for second day as abundant supplies weigh
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Chicago soybeans rose for a
fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-week high as
prices were driven up by expectations of higher demand although
rising global inventories capped gains.
Wheat lost more ground on pressure from ample world supplies
with investors squaring positions ahead of a key U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) supply and demand report due on Wednesday.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
rose 0.7 percent to $10.05-1/2 a bushel by 0345 GMT, after
hitting its highest since Nov. 1 at $10.08 a bushel.
Wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.09-1/4 a bushel and corn
was unchanged at $3.46-1/4 a bushel.
Analysts said soybean prices could come under pressure with
near-perfect planting weather across Brazil boosting hopes of a
large crop. Bigger Brazilian production will add to supplies
from a record crop in the United States that has been nearly
harvested.
"It is mainly positioning before the USDA report," said one
Australia-based agricultural commodities analyst.
"Soybean demand is strong as it needs to be strong because
there is so much surplus. U.S. has had a record crop and
conditions in Brazil are pretty good."
The USDA said on Monday the U.S. soybean harvest was 93
percent complete as of Sunday, in line with market expectations.
The agency pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 86 percent
complete, ahead of market forecasts.
It also said exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
to China and 135,000 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Philippines.
Still, China's soybean imports for October were the lowest
monthly purchases since February.
China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 5.21 million
tonnes of the oilseed in October, down 5.79 percent
year-on-year, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA on Wednesday to
raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to a record high
and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output. Analysts
also predicted the agency would narrowly increase U.S. wheat
ending stocks.
Grains prices at 0345 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 409.25 -0.75 -0.18% -1.21% 408.87 45
CBOT corn 346.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.72% 347.30 43
CBOT soy 1005.50 7.00 +0.70% +1.49% 984.15 61
CBOT rice 9.71 -$0.09 -0.97% -1.02% $10.27 37
WTI crude 44.85 -$0.04 -0.09% +1.77% $48.74 28
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.104 $0.000 -0.01% -0.88%
USD/AUD 0.7697 -0.003 -0.36% +0.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)