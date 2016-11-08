* Soybeans rise for fourth day, market eyes USDA report * Wheat drops for second day as abundant supplies weigh (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Chicago soybeans rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-week high as prices were driven up by expectations of higher demand although rising global inventories capped gains. Wheat lost more ground on pressure from ample world supplies with investors squaring positions ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) supply and demand report due on Wednesday. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.7 percent to $10.05-1/2 a bushel by 0345 GMT, after hitting its highest since Nov. 1 at $10.08 a bushel. Wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.09-1/4 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $3.46-1/4 a bushel. Analysts said soybean prices could come under pressure with near-perfect planting weather across Brazil boosting hopes of a large crop. Bigger Brazilian production will add to supplies from a record crop in the United States that has been nearly harvested. "It is mainly positioning before the USDA report," said one Australia-based agricultural commodities analyst. "Soybean demand is strong as it needs to be strong because there is so much surplus. U.S. has had a record crop and conditions in Brazil are pretty good." The USDA said on Monday the U.S. soybean harvest was 93 percent complete as of Sunday, in line with market expectations. The agency pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 86 percent complete, ahead of market forecasts. It also said exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 135,000 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to the Philippines. Still, China's soybean imports for October were the lowest monthly purchases since February. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 5.21 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, down 5.79 percent year-on-year, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA on Wednesday to raise its forecast for U.S. soybean production to a record high and slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output. Analysts also predicted the agency would narrowly increase U.S. wheat ending stocks. Grains prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 409.25 -0.75 -0.18% -1.21% 408.87 45 CBOT corn 346.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.72% 347.30 43 CBOT soy 1005.50 7.00 +0.70% +1.49% 984.15 61 CBOT rice 9.71 -$0.09 -0.97% -1.02% $10.27 37 WTI crude 44.85 -$0.04 -0.09% +1.77% $48.74 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.104 $0.000 -0.01% -0.88% USD/AUD 0.7697 -0.003 -0.36% +0.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)