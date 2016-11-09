SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Wednesday, rising for a fifth consecutive session as strong demand and fund buying buoyed the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. * Chinese importers have been locking in U.S. soybean shipments in recent weeks for delivery in the coming months although the country's purchases fell in October. * China's soybean imports for October were the lowest monthly purchases since February. It imported 5.21 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, down 5.79 percent year-on-year, customs data showed. * Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand reports on Wednesday. Analysts expect the government to raise its estimate of the record-large U.S. soy harvest, but robust export demand has offset worries about the size of the crop. * An early December start to harvesting of Brazil's record summer grain crop will send exports of soybeans and corn onto global markets sooner than normal this season, which could create headwinds for bullish positions on grains futures markets. * Investors in commodity and financial markets are focused on the U.S. presidential election results. * Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton waged a tight battle in several crucial battleground states on Tuesday in their bitter race for the White House, although opinion polls showed Clinton had an edge in the closing hours of the campaign. MARKETS NEWS * Asian markets were on tenterhooks on Wednesday as early state exit polls in the U.S. presidential election showed wins for both candidates and no clear trend as yet, causing an immediate shift back to safe haven assets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Oct 0130 China Producer prices Oct 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Sep Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 415.00 -0.25 -0.06% +1.22% 409.46 54 CBOT corn 352.00 -2.25 -0.64% +1.66% 348.33 55 CBOT soy 1012.50 1.25 +0.12% +1.40% 986.26 65 CBOT rice 9.77 $0.02 +0.15% -0.41% $10.25 34 WTI crude 44.97 -$0.01 -0.02% +0.18% $48.68 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.7750 -0.001 -0.14% +0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)