* Corn, soybeans lose ground on close race for White House * Strong demand limits losses in soybeans (Recasts, adds comment) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Chicago corn fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, while wheat and soybeans lost ground, with early trends in the U.S. presidential election indicating a very tight race. The decline in the soybean market was limited by strong demand. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had dropped 1.1 percent to $3.50-1/4 a bushel by 0249 GMT, while soybeans gave up 0.8 percent to $10.03 a bushel. Wheat lost 0.6 percent to $4.12-3/4 a bushel. "Markets are all down across the board with focus on U.S. elections," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "This is not based on fundamentals in the grains market." Republican Donald Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states of Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio on Tuesday, clinging to a narrow advantage over Democrat Hillary Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the White House. Markets have tended to favour Clinton as a status quo candidate who would be considered a safe pair of hands at home on the world stage. The agricultural markets have been supported in recent sessions by fund buying and strong demand. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Chinese importers have been locking in U.S. soybean shipments in recent weeks for delivery in the coming months although the country's purchases fell in October. China's soybean imports for October were the lowest monthly purchases since February. It imported 5.21 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, down 5.79 percent year-on-year, customs data showed. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand reports on Wednesday. Analysts expect the government to raise its estimate of the record-large U.S. soy harvest, but robust export demand has offset worries about the size of the crop. An early December start to harvesting of Brazil's record summer grain crop will send exports of soybeans and corn onto global markets sooner than normal this season, which could create headwinds for bullish positions on grains futures markets. Grains prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 412.75 -2.50 -0.60% +0.67% 409.38 50 CBOT corn 350.25 -4.00 -1.13% +1.16% 348.27 51 CBOT soy 1003.00 -8.25 -0.82% +0.45% 985.94 54 CBOT rice 9.75 $0.00 +0.00% -0.56% $10.25 34 WTI crude 43.71 -$1.27 -2.82% -2.63% $48.64 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.013 +1.19% +1.05% USD/AUD 0.7669 -0.009 -1.19% -0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)