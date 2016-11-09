* Corn, soybeans lose ground as Trump close to victory * Strong demand limits losses in soybeans (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 9 Chicago corn and soybeans slid more than 1 percent on Wednesday while wheat lost ground, as trends in the U.S. presidential election indicated a surprise victory for Republican Donald Trump. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was down 1.6 percent at $3.48-3/4 a bushel by 0611 GMT, while soybeans gave up 1.3 percent to $9.98-1/4 a bushel. Wheat lost 1 percent to $4.11 a bushel. "Markets are all down across the board with focus on U.S. elections," said Phin Ziebell, Agribusiness Economist, National Australia Bank. "This is not based on fundamentals in the grains market." The U.S. dollar sank and stocks plummeted in market mayhem as investors faced the real possibility of win by Trump that could upend the global political order. Markets have tended to favour Clinton as a status quo candidate who would be considered a safe pair of hands at home on the world stage. Fund buying and strong demand have lent support to agricultural markets in the recent sessions. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Chinese importers have been locking in U.S. soybean shipments in recent weeks for delivery in the coming months although the country's purchases fell in October. China's soybean imports for October were the lowest monthly purchases since February. It imported 5.21 million tonnes of the oilseed in October, down 5.79 percent year-on-year, customs data showed. Traders are adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply/demand reports on Wednesday. Analysts expect the government to raise its estimate of the record-large U.S. soy harvest, but robust export demand has offset worries about the size of the crop. An early December start to harvesting of Brazil's record summer grain crop will send exports of soybeans and corn onto global markets sooner than normal this season, which could create headwinds for bullish positions on grains futures markets. Grains prices at 0611 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 411.00 -4.25 -1.02% +0.24% 409.33 48 CBOT corn 348.75 -5.50 -1.55% +0.72% 348.22 49 CBOT soy 998.25 -13.00 -1.29% -0.03% 985.78 54 CBOT rice 9.74 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.66% $10.25 34 WTI crude 43.77 -$1.21 -2.69% -2.49% $48.64 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.127 $0.025 +2.25% +2.11% USD/AUD 0.7628 -0.013 -1.71% -1.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Vyas Mohan)