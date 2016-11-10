SYDNEY, Nov 10 U.S. corn rose on Thursday,
rebounding from losses of nearly 4 percent in the previous
session, though forecasts from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture for larger-than-expected supplies kept prices close
to a near one-month low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.51 percent to $3.42-1/2 a bushel, having slumped
3.8 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a near
one-month low of $3.40-1/2 a bushel.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.38 percent to
$9.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.55 percent to
$4.09 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday.
* In a monthly report, the USDA said farmers will grow
15.226 billion bushels of corn this year, up from its October
forecast for 15.057 billion bushels.
* The increase came as a surprise to analysts, who on
average had expected corn production of just 15.041 billion
bushels, according to a Reuters survey.
* The USDA also unexpectedly raised its 2016-17 corn ending
stocks outlook to 2.403 billion bushels, which would be the
fifth-biggest ever, from 2.320 billion.
* The USDA estimated the soybean crop at 4.361 billion
bushels, up 92 million bushels from its October outlook.
* USDA raised its soybean ending stocks forecast to 480
million bushels, 60 million bushels higher than the average of
analysts'.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar extended gains in Asian trading on Thursday,
rebounding on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on higher inflation
expectations following Republican candidate Donald Trump's
victory in the presidential election.
* Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as stocks and the
dollar bounced back from a huge early slide following Trump's
victory.
* U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday in a dramatic
turnaround from deep overnight losses as Wall Street embraced
the upset victory of Trump.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)<
0745 France Industrial output Sep
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains
prices at
0127 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 409. 2.25 +0.5 -1.5 409. 47
whea 00 5% 1% 52
t
CBOT 342. 1.75 +0.5 -3.3 348. 40
corn 50 1% 2% 39
CBOT 994. 3.75 +0.3 -1.6 986. 46
soy 75 8% 3% 71
CBOT 9.71 $0.0 +0.0 -0.4 $10. 32
rice 1 5% 1% 24
WTI 45.0 -$0. -0.4 +0.2 $48. 32
crud 7 20 4% 0% 60
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 $0.0 +0.1 -0.9
/dlr 92 01 2% 2%
USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 -1.3
AUD 59 3 4% 1%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)