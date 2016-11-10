SYDNEY, Nov 10 U.S. corn rose on Thursday, rebounding from losses of nearly 4 percent in the previous session, though forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for larger-than-expected supplies kept prices close to a near one-month low. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.51 percent to $3.42-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 3.8 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a near one-month low of $3.40-1/2 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.38 percent to $9.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.55 percent to $4.09 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday. * In a monthly report, the USDA said farmers will grow 15.226 billion bushels of corn this year, up from its October forecast for 15.057 billion bushels. * The increase came as a surprise to analysts, who on average had expected corn production of just 15.041 billion bushels, according to a Reuters survey. * The USDA also unexpectedly raised its 2016-17 corn ending stocks outlook to 2.403 billion bushels, which would be the fifth-biggest ever, from 2.320 billion. * The USDA estimated the soybean crop at 4.361 billion bushels, up 92 million bushels from its October outlook. * USDA raised its soybean ending stocks forecast to 480 million bushels, 60 million bushels higher than the average of analysts'. MARKET NEWS * The dollar extended gains in Asian trading on Thursday, rebounding on a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on higher inflation expectations following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. * Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday as stocks and the dollar bounced back from a huge early slide following Trump's victory. * U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday in a dramatic turnaround from deep overnight losses as Wall Street embraced the upset victory of Trump. DATA AHEAD (GMT)< 0745 France Industrial output Sep 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0127 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 409. 2.25 +0.5 -1.5 409. 47 whea 00 5% 1% 52 t CBOT 342. 1.75 +0.5 -3.3 348. 40 corn 50 1% 2% 39 CBOT 994. 3.75 +0.3 -1.6 986. 46 soy 75 8% 3% 71 CBOT 9.71 $0.0 +0.0 -0.4 $10. 32 rice 1 5% 1% 24 WTI 45.0 -$0. -0.4 +0.2 $48. 32 crud 7 20 4% 0% 60 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 $0.0 +0.1 -0.9 /dlr 92 01 2% 2% USD/ 0.76 0.00 +0.3 -1.3 AUD 59 3 4% 1% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)