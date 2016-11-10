* Corn firms after dropping to lowest since Oct. 13 * End-user demand seen underpinning corn, soybean prices (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday, underpinned by end-user demand after the market suffered its biggest one-day loss in almost four months on forecasts of higher U.S. output. Wheat rose almost 1 percent after falling in the last session, tracking declines in corn prices, while soybeans gained ground. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract had climbed 0.6 percent to $3.42-3/4 a bushel by 0303 GMT, having slumped 3.8 percent in the previous session, when prices hit a near one-month low of $3.40-1/2 a bushel. The decline was the biggest since July 19. Soybeans gained 0.7 percent to $9.97-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday and wheat added 0.9 percent to $4.10-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 2 percent. "We saw a selloff after the USDA report which showed surprisingly higher yields," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji, Tokyo. "Now we are seeing the markets stabilise as Chinese buyers are active. South Korea and Japan will see this as an opportunity to buy corn, but the upside potential is limited." In a monthly report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said farmers will grow 15.226 billion bushels of corn this year, up from its October forecast for 15.057 billion bushels. The increase came as a surprise to analysts, who on average had expected corn production of just 15.041 billion bushels, according to a Reuters survey. The agency also unexpectedly raised its 2016-17 corn ending stocks outlook to 2.403 billion bushels, which would be the fifth-biggest ever, from 2.320 billion. The USDA estimated the soybean crop at 4.361 billion bushels, up 92 million bushels from its October outlook. It raised its soybean ending stocks forecast to 480 million bushels, 60 million bushels higher than the average of analyst estimates. Elsewhere, Argentine farmers will harvest an estimated 52.5 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2016-17 crop year, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday in its first estimate of the season. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0303 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 410.25 3.50 +0.86% +0.06% 409.30 49 CBOT corn 342.75 2.00 +0.59% -1.01% 348.02 41 CBOT soy 997.75 6.75 +0.68% -0.08% 985.77 46 CBOT rice 9.72 $0.02 +0.15% -0.87% $10.25 32 WTI crude 45.08 -$0.19 -0.42% +0.22% $48.60 32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.003 +0.27% -0.77% USD/AUD 0.7655 0.002 +0.29% -1.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)