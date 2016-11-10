* Corn firms after dropping to lowest since Oct. 13
* End-user demand seen underpinning corn, soybean prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 Chicago corn futures bounced
back on Thursday, underpinned by end-user demand after the
market suffered its biggest one-day loss in almost four months
on forecasts of higher U.S. output.
Wheat rose almost 1 percent after falling in the last
session, tracking declines in corn prices, while soybeans gained
ground.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
had climbed 0.6 percent to $3.42-3/4 a bushel by 0303 GMT,
having slumped 3.8 percent in the previous session, when prices
hit a near one-month low of $3.40-1/2 a bushel.
The decline was the biggest since July 19.
Soybeans gained 0.7 percent to $9.97-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 2 percent on Wednesday and wheat added
0.9 percent to $4.10-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 2 percent.
"We saw a selloff after the USDA report which showed
surprisingly higher yields," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage
Okato Shoji, Tokyo.
"Now we are seeing the markets stabilise as Chinese buyers
are active. South Korea and Japan will see this as an
opportunity to buy corn, but the upside potential is limited."
In a monthly report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
farmers will grow 15.226 billion bushels of corn this year, up
from its October forecast for 15.057 billion bushels.
The increase came as a surprise to analysts, who on average
had expected corn production of just 15.041 billion bushels,
according to a Reuters survey.
The agency also unexpectedly raised its 2016-17 corn ending
stocks outlook to 2.403 billion bushels, which would be the
fifth-biggest ever, from 2.320 billion.
The USDA estimated the soybean crop at 4.361 billion
bushels, up 92 million bushels from its October outlook.
It raised its soybean ending stocks forecast to 480 million
bushels, 60 million bushels higher than the average of analyst
estimates.
Elsewhere, Argentine farmers will harvest an estimated 52.5
million tonnes of soybeans in the 2016-17 crop year, the Rosario
grains exchange said on Wednesday in its first estimate of the
season.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean and
wheat futures contracts on Wednesday.
Grains prices at 0303 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 410.25 3.50 +0.86% +0.06% 409.30 49
CBOT corn 342.75 2.00 +0.59% -1.01% 348.02 41
CBOT soy 997.75 6.75 +0.68% -0.08% 985.77 46
CBOT rice 9.72 $0.02 +0.15% -0.87% $10.25 32
WTI crude 45.08 -$0.19 -0.42% +0.22% $48.60 32
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 $0.003 +0.27% -0.77%
USD/AUD 0.7655 0.002 +0.29% -1.37%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)