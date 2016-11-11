* Chicago soybeans rise 1.7 pct, up for second day
* Argentina seen planting fewer acres with soybeans
* Wheat up after two-day decline, corn gains ground
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Chicago soybean futures rose
1.7 percent on Friday with the market on track for its biggest
daily gain in more than two weeks as concerns over lower
planting in Argentina underpinned sentiment.
Wheat rose, snapping two sessions of losses on bargain
buying while corn gained more ground although ample supplies
kept a lid on prices.
For the week, the Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean
contract is up 2.4 percent, recovering last week's 2.1
percent loss.
Wheat is down 1.81 percent this week, the biggest
decline in two months, and corn has lost 1.3 percent, its
second week of losses.
"The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said Thursday that soy
planting in Argentina was only 11 percent complete. More rain is
forecast for the southwest next week and so it won't allow for
much additional progress to be made in that area," said Tobin
Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, referring to soybeans.
"Consequently the Exchange has warned that we may see
Argentine planting cut as these flood conditions stubbornly
persist."
Brazil's official crop supply agency Conab forecast Brazil
early next year would harvest a soybean crop of 101.6 million
tonnes to 103.5 million tonnes, down slightly from its outlook
of 101.9 to 104.0 million tonnes last month.
There is additional support for soybeans with a rally in
edible oil markets.
Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest levels in
over two-and-a-half years on Thursday, supported by government
data which showed lower-than-expected inventories for October.
Still, lower U.S. weekly soybean exports are capping gains.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a weekly report said
about 1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans were sold for export in
the week ended Nov. 3, below expectations of 1.7 million to 2
million.
Export sales of 1.2 million tonnes of U.S. corn were within
the range of expectations and export sales of U.S. wheat of
769,581 tonnes were above expectations.
In news, Russian farmers have sown winter grains in the
largest area in the last seven years and will plant more in
coming weeks, improving prospects for the 2017 crop, analysts
said.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean,
soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers
of wheat futures, traders said.
Grains prices at 0305 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 406.50 1.75 +0.43% -0.06% 409.53 46
CBOT corn 344.25 0.75 +0.22% +1.03% 348.68 44
CBOT soy 1014.75 16.75 +1.68% +2.40% 988.53 60
CBOT rice 9.87 $0.03 +0.31% +1.65% $10.24 44
WTI crude 44.42 -$0.24 -0.54% -1.88% $48.46 29
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 $0.002 +0.19% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.7597 -0.001 -0.18% -0.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)