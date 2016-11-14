SYDNEY, Nov 14 U.S. corn edged higher on Monday, rebounding from a one-month low touched in the previous session, though forecasts for a record U.S. harvest capped the gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were little changed at $9.86-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent on Friday when prices fell to a low of $9.77 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 21. * The most active corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.40-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.95 percent in the previous session when prices fell to a low of $3.39 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 13. * The most active wheat was unchanged at $4.03 a bushel, having closed down 0.43 percent on Friday. * Corn under pressure amid expectations of silo-bursting supplies. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week raised U.S. corn output to a record high. * Soybeans draw support on concerns over South American production. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to a nine-month high against a basket of major peers early on Monday, as a risk-on mood in global markets triggered by Donald Trump's election to president remained firmly intact. * Oil prices extended declines into a third session on Monday, dragged down by worries about oversupply as OPEC saw record output last month and as the U.S. rig count rose again. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep Grains prices at 0219 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 403. 0.00 +0.0 -0.4 409. 40 whea 00 0% 3% 66 t CBOT 340. 0.25 +0.0 -0.8 348. 39 corn 50 7% 7% 36 CBOT 986. 0.50 +0.0 -1.1 987. 42 soy 50 5% 5% 70 CBOT 9.75 $0.0 +0.3 -0.9 $10. 38 rice 4 6% 2% 21 WTI 43.3 -$0. -0.2 -0.2 $48. 22 crud 0 11 5% 5% 06 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.5 -0.8 /dlr 79 006 2% 7% USD/ 0.75 -0.0 -0.1 -0.9 AUD 42 01 1% 1% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al Grains prices at 0219 GMT (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)