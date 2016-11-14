SYDNEY, Nov 14 U.S. corn edged higher on Monday,
rebounding from a one-month low touched in the previous session,
though forecasts for a record U.S. harvest capped the gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were little changed at $9.86-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 1.2 percent on Friday when prices fell to a low of
$9.77 a bushel - the lowest since Oct. 21.
* The most active corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.40-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.95 percent in the previous session
when prices fell to a low of $3.39 a bushel - the lowest since
Oct. 13.
* The most active wheat was unchanged at $4.03 a
bushel, having closed down 0.43 percent on Friday.
* Corn under pressure amid expectations of silo-bursting
supplies.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week raised U.S.
corn output to a record high.
* Soybeans draw support on concerns over South American
production.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose to a nine-month high against a basket of
major peers early on Monday, as a risk-on mood in global markets
triggered by Donald Trump's election to president remained
firmly intact.
* Oil prices extended declines into a third session on
Monday, dragged down by worries about oversupply as OPEC saw
record output last month and as the U.S. rig count rose again.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Sep
Grains
prices at
0219 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 403. 0.00 +0.0 -0.4 409. 40
whea 00 0% 3% 66
t
CBOT 340. 0.25 +0.0 -0.8 348. 39
corn 50 7% 7% 36
CBOT 986. 0.50 +0.0 -1.1 987. 42
soy 50 5% 5% 70
CBOT 9.75 $0.0 +0.3 -0.9 $10. 38
rice 4 6% 2% 21
WTI 43.3 -$0. -0.2 -0.2 $48. 22
crud 0 11 5% 5% 06
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.5 -0.8
/dlr 79 006 2% 7%
USD/ 0.75 -0.0 -0.1 -0.9
AUD 42 01 1% 1%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
Grains
prices at
0219 GMT
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)