* Soybeans lose more ground, trade near Friday's 3-week low
* Dragged down by record U.S. supplies, falling China prices
* Wheat falls for 4th day as ample supply weighs
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 Chicago soybeans slid for a
second session on Monday to trade near their lowest in three
weeks, pressured by ample global supply and a steep decline in
Chinese prices.
Wheat slid for a fourth consecutive session on abundant
world supplies and as U.S. producers failed to win business in
Egypt, the world's top importer. Corn edged lower.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade had fallen 0.5 percent to $9.81-1/2 a bushel by 0327
GMT. It closed down 1.2 percent on Friday when prices marked
their lowest since Oct. 21 at $9.77 a bushel.
Corn lost 0.2 percent to $3.39-3/4 a bushel and wheat
slid 0.4 percent to $4.01-1/4 a bushel.
"Soybeans have seen a bit of pressure and I think some of
the decline has got to do with the weakness in Chinese soybean
markets," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
"China's domestic soybean market has come off. They have
been buying a lot of U.S. beans, but that demand can't be
unlimited."
In China, Dalian soybean futures lost 4.5 percent.
Soybean meal and soyoil also slid more than 3
percent.
The pace of U.S. soybean shipments is lagging behind
previous years, despite a U.S. Department of Agriculture
forecast for record exports, analysts said.
The focus in the soybean market is turning to South American
growing conditions. Brazil has experienced some beneficial
rains, while conditions in some parts of Argentina are too wet
to plant beans.
Corn is under pressure amid expectations of silo-bursting
supplies.
The USDA last week raised U.S. corn output to a record high.
Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said it had bought 60,000
tonnes of Russian wheat. Traders said GASC had purchased the
wheat from Aston at $192.50 a tonne free-on-board (FOB) and
$9.64 a tonne freight equating to $202.14 a tonne cost and
freight. There was no U.S. wheat offered in the Egyptian tender.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Friday, traders said.
Grains prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 401.25 -1.75 -0.43% -1.35% 409.35 37
CBOT corn 339.75 -0.50 -0.15% -0.29% 348.53 38
CBOT soy 981.50 -4.50 -0.46% -0.96% 987.42 42
CBOT rice 9.78 $0.06 +0.67% +0.72% $10.23 38
WTI crude 43.32 -$0.09 -0.21% -0.21% $48.06 22
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.081 -$0.004 -0.40% -0.75%
USD/AUD 0.7554 0.000 +0.05% -0.75%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)