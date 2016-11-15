SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Tuesday, rebounding from a near six-week low touched in the
previous session, though U.S. dollar strength loomed over the
market, denting export prospects for the world's largest
exporter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.38 percent to $3.95-1/2 a bushel after
closing down 2.2 percent on Monday when prices fell to a low of
$3.92-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since October 5.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.15 percent to
$3.36-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.9 percent in the previous
session when prices fell to a low of $3.35-1/2 a bushel - the
lowest since October 3.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.38 percent to
$9.88 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent on Monday.
* Wheat under pressure amid recent strength of U.S. dollar,
making U.S. grains less attractive on the world market. The U.S.
exports about 40 percent of its wheat crop.
* Russian farmers have sown winter grains on the largest
area of the last seven years and will plant more in the coming
weeks, improving prospects for the 2017 crop, analysts said on
Thursday.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming private sales of
456,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the last day.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar is closing in on a test of its highest level in
almost 14 years as bond yields soared after Donald Trump's
election to president, bringing buyers back to the U.S.
currency.
* Oil prices were largely steady on Monday, rebounding from
three-month lows, on a report saying that OPEC members were
seeking to resolve their differences on a deal to cut production
ahead of a meeting later this month.
* U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday after rising
dramatically the week before and a decline in the technology
sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet
on higher interest rates.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GDP flash Q3
0930 Britain Consumer prices Oct
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep
1000 Euro zone GDP flash Q3
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov
1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct
1330 U.S. Import prices Oct
1330 U.S. Export prices Oct
1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep
Grains
prices at
0148 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 395.50 1.50 +0.38% -1.86% 409.36 33
CBOT corn 336.75 -0.50 -0.15% -1.03% 347.87 34
CBOT soy 988.00 3.75 +0.38% +0.20% 988.13 38
CBOT rice 9.44 $0.04 +0.48% -2.78% $10.17 24
WTI crude 43.80 $0.48 +1.11% +0.90% $48.08 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.002 +0.22% -0.85%
USD/AUD 0.7559 0.001 +0.12% +0.12%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)