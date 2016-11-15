SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. wheat edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a near six-week low touched in the previous session, though U.S. dollar strength loomed over the market, denting export prospects for the world's largest exporter. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.38 percent to $3.95-1/2 a bushel after closing down 2.2 percent on Monday when prices fell to a low of $3.92-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since October 5. * The most active corn futures fell 0.15 percent to $3.36-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.9 percent in the previous session when prices fell to a low of $3.35-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since October 3. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.38 percent to $9.88 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent on Monday. * Wheat under pressure amid recent strength of U.S. dollar, making U.S. grains less attractive on the world market. The U.S. exports about 40 percent of its wheat crop. * Russian farmers have sown winter grains on the largest area of the last seven years and will plant more in the coming weeks, improving prospects for the 2017 crop, analysts said on Thursday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture confirming private sales of 456,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the last day. MARKET NEWS * The dollar is closing in on a test of its highest level in almost 14 years as bond yields soared after Donald Trump's election to president, bringing buyers back to the U.S. currency. * Oil prices were largely steady on Monday, rebounding from three-month lows, on a report saying that OPEC members were seeking to resolve their differences on a deal to cut production ahead of a meeting later this month. * U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday after rising dramatically the week before and a decline in the technology sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet on higher interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GDP flash Q3 0930 Britain Consumer prices Oct 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Sep 1000 Euro zone GDP flash Q3 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Nov 1330 U.S. Retail sales Oct 1330 U.S. Import prices Oct 1330 U.S. Export prices Oct 1500 U.S. Business inventories Sep Grains prices at 0148 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 395.50 1.50 +0.38% -1.86% 409.36 33 CBOT corn 336.75 -0.50 -0.15% -1.03% 347.87 34 CBOT soy 988.00 3.75 +0.38% +0.20% 988.13 38 CBOT rice 9.44 $0.04 +0.48% -2.78% $10.17 24 WTI crude 43.80 $0.48 +1.11% +0.90% $48.08 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.076 $0.002 +0.22% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.7559 0.001 +0.12% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)