SYDNEY, Nov 16 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday, the day after posting its biggest one-day price gain in two weeks, as a stronger dollar dented sale prospects from the world's No. 1 exporter. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.25 percent to $3.98 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.41-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.26 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.25 percent to $9.92 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Tuesday. * Corn drew support amid strong rally in oil. * Wheat found support from dry weather in the Mississippi River Delta and portions of the southern Plains that could stress the 2017 winter wheat crop. * The crop was 94 percent planted as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * The National Oilseed Processors Association showed its members crushed 164.6 million bushels of soybeans in October, the third-heaviest total on record. The figure topped an average of analyst estimates for 160.5 million. * U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of more than 700,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans so far this week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood near an 11-month high against a basket of currencies early on Wednesday, after upbeat U.S. data gave the greenback's week-long rally fresh impetus. * U.S. crude futures slipped on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil stocks, paring some of the gains from the session before when prices rose by the most since early April. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its fourth consecutive record high close as tech stocks rebounded from a post-election battering and energy stocks were boosted by a sharp rise in oil prices. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov 2100 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends meeting of Financial Stability Oversight Council Grains prices at 0138 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 398. -1.0 -0.2 +1.0 409. 39 whea 00 0 5% 2% 24 t CBOT 341. -0.2 -0.0 +1.1 347. 43 corn 25 5 7% 9% 81 CBOT 992. 2.50 +0.2 +0.7 989. 55 soy 00 5% 9% 03 CBOT 9.48 $0.0 +0.9 +0.9 $10. 46 rice 9 6% 0% 14 WTI 45.6 -$0. -0.4 +5.2 $48. 50 crud 0 21 6% 6% 00 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 $0.0 +0.2 +0.1 /dlr 75 03 6% 3% USD/ 0.75 0.00 -0.0 +0.0 AUD 53 0 4% 4% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)