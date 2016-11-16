SYDNEY, Nov 16 U.S. wheat fell on Wednesday, the
day after posting its biggest one-day price gain in two weeks,
as a stronger dollar dented sale prospects from the world's No.
1 exporter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.25 percent to $3.98 a bushel, having closed
up 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures were little changed at
$3.41-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.26 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.25 percent to
$9.92 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
* Corn drew support amid strong rally in oil.
* Wheat found support from dry weather in the Mississippi
River Delta and portions of the southern Plains that could
stress the 2017 winter wheat crop.
* The crop was 94 percent planted as of Sunday, the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association showed its
members crushed 164.6 million bushels of soybeans in October,
the third-heaviest total on record. The figure topped an average
of analyst estimates for 160.5 million.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of more
than 700,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans so far this week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood near an 11-month high against a basket of
currencies early on Wednesday, after upbeat U.S. data gave the
greenback's week-long rally fresh impetus.
* U.S. crude futures slipped on Wednesday after an industry
report showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil stocks, paring
some of the gains from the session before when prices rose by
the most since early April.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow registering its
fourth consecutive record high close as tech stocks rebounded
from a post-election battering and energy stocks were boosted by
a sharp rise in oil prices.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov
2100 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen attends meeting of
Financial Stability Oversight Council
Grains
prices at
0138 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 398. -1.0 -0.2 +1.0 409. 39
whea 00 0 5% 2% 24
t
CBOT 341. -0.2 -0.0 +1.1 347. 43
corn 25 5 7% 9% 81
CBOT 992. 2.50 +0.2 +0.7 989. 55
soy 00 5% 9% 03
CBOT 9.48 $0.0 +0.9 +0.9 $10. 46
rice 9 6% 0% 14
WTI 45.6 -$0. -0.4 +5.2 $48. 50
crud 0 21 6% 6% 00
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 $0.0 +0.2 +0.1
/dlr 75 03 6% 3%
USD/ 0.75 0.00 -0.0 +0.0
AUD 53 0 4% 4%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)