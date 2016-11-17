SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday, rebounding slightly from losses in the previous
session, though ample global supplies capped gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.86-3/4 a bushel, having
closed down 0.38 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.22 percent to
$3.39-1/4, having closed down 0.88 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.44 percent to
$3.98-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the
previous session.
* National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday
its members in October recorded their third-largest soy crush in
history.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed fresh export
sales of U.S. soybeans for the third day in a row.
* Algeria's state grains agency, OAIC, bought 580,000 tonnes
of optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar caught its breath in early Asian trading on
Thursday, after charging to a 14-year high against a basket of
currencies on Wednesday on bets the Trump administration will
adopt inflationary policies.
* Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday after official
inventory reports indicated a larger-than-expected build in U.S.
oil stocks.
* The S&P 500 closed lower and the Dow ended a seven-day
rally on Wednesday as financial stocks fell but gains in
technology stocks helped Nasdaq end the day higher.
0930 U.K. Retail Sales Oct
1000 Euro Consumer Price Index Oct
1330 U.S. Consumer Price Index Oct
1330 U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions Nov
1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct
1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the
economic outlook before the U.S. congressional joint
economic committee
Grains prices at 0244 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day MA 30 RSI
chg
CBOT wheat 398.75 1.75 +0.44% -0.06% 409.31 41
CBOT corn 339.25 0.75 +0.22% -0.66% 347.68 41
CBOT soy 986.75 1.00 +0.10% -0.28% 989.45 52
CBOT rice 9.60 -$0.09 -0.98% +2.24% $10.12 51
WTI crude 45.56 -$0.01 -0.02% -0.55% $47.84 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.070 $0.001 +0.13% -0.20%
USD/AUD 0.7474 0.000 -0.03% -1.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy: US cents/bushel.
Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)