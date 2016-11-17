SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday, rebounding slightly from losses in the previous session, though ample global supplies capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $9.86-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.38 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.22 percent to $3.39-1/4, having closed down 0.88 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.44 percent to $3.98-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent in the previous session. * National Oilseed Processors Association said on Wednesday its members in October recorded their third-largest soy crush in history. * U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed fresh export sales of U.S. soybeans for the third day in a row. * Algeria's state grains agency, OAIC, bought 580,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar caught its breath in early Asian trading on Thursday, after charging to a 14-year high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on bets the Trump administration will adopt inflationary policies. * Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday after official inventory reports indicated a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks. * The S&P 500 closed lower and the Dow ended a seven-day rally on Wednesday as financial stocks fell but gains in technology stocks helped Nasdaq end the day higher. 0930 U.K. Retail Sales Oct 1000 Euro Consumer Price Index Oct 1330 U.S. Consumer Price Index Oct 1330 U.S. Philadelphia Fed Business Conditions Nov 1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on the economic outlook before the U.S. congressional joint economic committee Grains prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day MA 30 RSI chg CBOT wheat 398.75 1.75 +0.44% -0.06% 409.31 41 CBOT corn 339.25 0.75 +0.22% -0.66% 347.68 41 CBOT soy 986.75 1.00 +0.10% -0.28% 989.45 52 CBOT rice 9.60 -$0.09 -0.98% +2.24% $10.12 51 WTI crude 45.56 -$0.01 -0.02% -0.55% $47.84 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.070 $0.001 +0.13% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.7474 0.000 -0.03% -1.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy: US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)