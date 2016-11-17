* Chicago soybeans edge higher as U.S. dollar retreats
* Ample U.S. supply, favourable S.American weather cap gains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 Chicago soybean futures edged
higher on Thursday as a slight decline in the U.S. dollar
supported the market even as global supplies capped gains.
Corn and wheat also gained ground after declining on
Wednesday.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
rose 0.1 percent to $9.87 a bushel by 0350 GMT, after
closing 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday.
Corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.39-1/2 a bushel after
losing 0.9 percent in the previous session. Wheat rose 0.4
percent to $3.98-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.5 percent in
the previous session.
The dollar caught its breath in early Asian trading on
Thursday, after charging to a 14-year high against a basket of
currencies on bets the Trump administration will adopt
inflationary policies.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six
major rival currencies, retreated 0.2 percent to 100.260,
after climbing as high as 100.57 on Wednesday, its highest since
April 2003.
Chinese demand has been supporting the soybean market, but
analysts say importers are likely to shift to South American
beans early next year.
"Soybean importers are likely to shift to buying South
American products," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji
in Tokyo.
"A stronger dollar is going to make that shift more quicker,
resulting in bigger ending stocks in the United States."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed fresh export
sales of U.S. soybeans for the third day in a row to China and
other destinations.
However, Mexican demand has slumped along with the country's
sinking peso as buyers withdrew from the market amid soaring
costs in the week after Donald Trump won the presidential
election, traders and industry analysts said.
Wheat futures declined on Wednesday despite reports of a
large purchase by Algeria. The North African country's state
grains agency, OAIC, bought 580,000 tonnes of optional-origin
milling wheat, European traders said.
Traders thought the wheat was likely to be sourced from the
United States, Germany and the Baltic states. Algeria, one of
the world's largest grain importers, does not publish details of
its international tenders.
Grains prices at 0350 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 398.50 1.50 +0.38% +1.14% 409.26 40
CBOT corn 339.50 1.00 +0.30% +0.67% 347.75 42
CBOT soy 987.00 1.25 +0.13% +0.28% 988.87 53
CBOT rice 9.60 -$0.09 -0.98% +2.18% $10.14 51
WTI crude 45.48 -$0.09 -0.20% -0.72% $47.84 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.069 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.37%
USD/AUD 0.7474 -0.008 -1.09% -1.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Vyas Mohan)