SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. wheat fell on Friday as the
grain was poised to record its second straight weekly loss,
under pressure from a stronger dollar, though forecasts for a
drop in U.S. wheat plantings for 2017 and robust weekly export
sales provided a floor to losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board
Of Trade down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the second
straight weekly loss.
* The most active soybean futures little changed for
the week, following two consecutive weekly losses.
* The most active corn up nearly 0.5 percent for the
week, the first weekly gain in three weeks.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its
estimate of U.S. winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2017 to
33.761 million acres from 35.421 million, trade sources said.
* Informa projected U.S. all-wheat plantings for 2017 at
47.265 million acres, the sources said, which if realized would
be the fewest in U.S. Department of Agriculture records dating
to 1919.
* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week
to Nov. 10 at 598,400 tonnes, at the high end of trade
expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week to
Nov. 10 at 1,661,000 tonnes, topping a range of trade
expectations for 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes.
* The USDA said private exporters in the last day sold
106,200 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for delivery in
2016/17.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was poised for robust weekly gains on Friday,
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong
signal that U.S. interest rates will likely increase by
year-end.
* Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as the
strengthening U.S. dollar snuffed out rekindled hopes that OPEC
might agree on production cuts.
* The benchmark S&P 500 index rose to within a hair of its
record high on Thursday as bank stocks got a boost from bets on
higher interest rates and consumer discretionary stocks were
helped by economic data and earnings.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Oct
0700 Germany Producer prices Oct
0900 Euro zone Current account Sep
1500 U.S. Leading index Oct
Grains
prices at
0253 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 401. -1.5 -0.3 +0.6 409. 44
whea 50 0 7% 3% 40
t
CBOT 341. -0.7 -0.2 -0.0 347. 45
corn 25 5 2% 7% 74
CBOT 984. -5.2 -0.5 -0.5 989. 50
soy 25 5 3% 3% 37
CBOT 9.56 $0.0 +0.4 +1.7 $10. 49
rice 4 7% 6% 12
WTI 44.8 -$0. -1.1 -1.4 $47. 44
crud 9 53 7% 9% 67
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.8 -1.1
/dlr 60 009 4% 7%
USD/ 0.73 -0.0 -1.3 -2.3
AUD 78 10 1% 6%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Borsuk)