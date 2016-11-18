SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. wheat fell on Friday as the grain was poised to record its second straight weekly loss, under pressure from a stronger dollar, though forecasts for a drop in U.S. wheat plantings for 2017 and robust weekly export sales provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly loss. * The most active soybean futures little changed for the week, following two consecutive weekly losses. * The most active corn up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in three weeks. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate of U.S. winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2017 to 33.761 million acres from 35.421 million, trade sources said. * Informa projected U.S. all-wheat plantings for 2017 at 47.265 million acres, the sources said, which if realized would be the fewest in U.S. Department of Agriculture records dating to 1919. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week to Nov. 10 at 598,400 tonnes, at the high end of trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week to Nov. 10 at 1,661,000 tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * The USDA said private exporters in the last day sold 106,200 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for delivery in 2016/17. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was poised for robust weekly gains on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong signal that U.S. interest rates will likely increase by year-end. * Oil prices fell in early trading on Friday as the strengthening U.S. dollar snuffed out rekindled hopes that OPEC might agree on production cuts. * The benchmark S&P 500 index rose to within a hair of its record high on Thursday as bank stocks got a boost from bets on higher interest rates and consumer discretionary stocks were helped by economic data and earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Oct 0700 Germany Producer prices Oct 0900 Euro zone Current account Sep 1500 U.S. Leading index Oct Grains prices at 0253 GMT Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI ract ge chg day 30 chg CBOT 401. -1.5 -0.3 +0.6 409. 44 whea 50 0 7% 3% 40 t CBOT 341. -0.7 -0.2 -0.0 347. 45 corn 25 5 2% 7% 74 CBOT 984. -5.2 -0.5 -0.5 989. 50 soy 25 5 3% 3% 37 CBOT 9.56 $0.0 +0.4 +1.7 $10. 49 rice 4 7% 6% 12 WTI 44.8 -$0. -1.1 -1.4 $47. 44 crud 9 53 7% 9% 67 e Curr enci es Euro $1.0 -$0. -0.8 -1.1 /dlr 60 009 4% 7% USD/ 0.73 -0.0 -1.3 -2.3 AUD 78 10 1% 6% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bus hel. Rice: USD per hundredwe ight RSI 14, exponenti al (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Borsuk)