* Wheat falls after rally, set for 2nd week of decline * Stronger dollar, improved U.S. weather pressure wheat (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Friday with the market on track for a second week of decline as it faced headwinds from a strengthening dollar and forecasts of rain in U.S. regions producing hard red winter wheat. Soybeans are set for a slight decline this week, third in a row, while corn is poised to end the week with a marginal gain after falling for two consecutive weeks. "Weather forecasters expect a few precipitation events in the dry parts of the U.S. hard red winter wheat region over the next week or so," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The events are unlikely to produce lots of moisture but temperatures in the region are likely to be high enough to delay dormancy and so allow the crop to develop a little." The dollar - at nearly 14-year highs versus a basket of major currencies - was gunning for robust weekly gains on Friday, accelerating after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provided a strong signal that U.S. interest rates will likely increase by year-end. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for foreign buyers holding other currencies. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract is down nearly half a percent this week, soybeans have lost 0.3 percent and corn is up 0.3 percent. The losses in grain and oilseed markets follow gains on Thursday that were driven by strong weekly export sales reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week to Nov. 10 at 598,400 tonnes, at the high end of trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week to Nov. 10 at 1,661,000 tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 900,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. The USDA said private exporters in the last day sold 106,200 tonnes of corn to unknown destinations for delivery in 2016/17. Private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate of U.S. winter wheat plantings for harvest in 2017 to 33.761 million acres from 35.421 million, trade sources said. Informa projected U.S. all-wheat plantings for 2017 at 47.265 million acres, the sources said, which if realized would be the fewest in U.S. Department of Agriculture records dating to 1919. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soybean futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of soyoil, traders said. Grains prices at 0344 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 401.25 -1.75 -0.43% +0.56% 409.39 44 CBOT corn 341.25 -0.75 -0.22% -0.07% 347.74 45 CBOT soy 983.25 -6.25 -0.63% -0.63% 989.33 49 CBOT rice 9.56 $0.04 +0.47% +1.76% $10.12 49 WTI crude 44.95 -$0.47 -1.03% -1.36% $47.67 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 -$0.003 -0.29% -0.85% USD/AUD 0.7384 -0.002 -0.27% -1.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)