By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 21 U.S. wheat rose on Monday to hit
a 11-day high as expectations for reduced plantings and fears of
continued dry weather pushed the grain to its longest unbroken
rally in three weeks.
Corn rose, drawing support from stronger oil prices to hit a
12-day high, while soybeans gained more than 0.5 percent.
The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
rose 0.55 percent to $4.10-1/4 a bushel by 0253 GMT, near
the session high of $4.12 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 10.
Wheat closed up 1.2 percent on Friday.
"There are a few factors supporting prices. There is the
expectation that U.S. farmers will plant less wheat, while there
is continued dry weather in some parts of southern Plains
(states)," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
Widely watched private analytics firm Informa Economics last
week lowered its estimate of U.S. winter wheat plantings for
harvest in 2017 to 33.761 million acres from 35.421 million.
Weather concerns also supported prices.
Drought expanded last week in much of the U.S. Southeast and
Plains states including Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado, according
to the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report. The U.S.
Climate Prediction Center forecast drought persisting in those
regions through February.
The most active corn futures rose 0.36 percent to
$3.46-3/4 a bushel, near the session high of $3.47-1/2 a bushel
- the highest since Nov. 9. Corn firmed 1 percent in the
previous session.
The most active soybean futures advanced 0.86 percent
to $10.02-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $10.02-1/2 a
bushel - the highest since Nov. 11. Soybeans firmed 0.43 percent
on Friday.
Grains
prices at
0253 GMT
Cont Last Chan Pct Two- MA RSI
ract ge chg day 30
chg
CBOT 410. 2.25 +0.5 +1.8 410. 58
whea 25 5% 0% 11
t
CBOT 346. 1.25 +0.3 +1.3 348. 57
corn 75 6% 9% 08
CBOT 1002 8.50 +0.8 +1.2 991. 65
soy .25 6% 9% 73
CBOT 9.59 -$0. -0.4 +0.8 $10. 51
rice 04 7% 4% 06
WTI 46.1 $0.4 +1.0 +1.0 $47. 57
crud 6 7 3% 3% 35
e
Curr
enci
es
Euro $1.0 $0.0 +0.1 -0.2
/dlr 60 02 6% 2%
USD/ 0.73 -0.0 -0.1 -1.0
AUD 23 01 2% 9%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat,
corn and
soy US
cents/bus
hel.
Rice: USD
per
hundredwe
ight
RSI 14,
exponenti
al
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)