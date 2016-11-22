SYDNEY, Nov 22 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday as strong export demand and fund
buying pushed the oilseed to a near one-month high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.22-1/4 a bushel, near the
session high of $10.23-1/4 a bushel - the highest since October
28. Soybeans firmed 2.7 percent on Monday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.36 percent to
$3.48-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.23 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a high of $3.50 a bushel - the highest
since Nov. 9.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.18 percent to
$4.09-1/2 per bushel, having closed up 0.55 percent on Monday
when prices hit a high of $4.12 a bushel - the highest since
November 10.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 58 percent of the
U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 59
percent the previous week.
* USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at more than 2.6 million tonnes, topping a range of
trade expectations for 1.7 million to 2 million tonnes.
* Commodity funds appeared to be jumping back into soybeans
after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's latest
weekly commitments report showed that large speculators slashed
their net long position in the week to Nov. 15.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday after snapping
a 10-day rising streak as investors consolidated the gains built
on expectations of increased fiscal spending and higher
inflation under a Trump administration.
* Oil prices rose to their highest level since October on
Tuesday as the market priced in a potential output cut led by
producer cartel OPEC, although analysts warned that a failure to
agree a cut could lead to a ballooning supply overhang by early
2017.
* All three major U.S. stock indexes set record closing
highs on Monday, extending their post-election rally as energy
and other commodity-related shares gained and Facebook led a
jump in technology.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Nov
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov
Grains prices at 0203 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Two-da MA 30 RSI
chg y chg
CBOT wheat 409.50 -0.75 -0.18% +1.61% 410.08 55
CBOT corn 348.50 -1.25 -0.36% +1.90% 348.13 58
CBOT soy 1022.2 2.00 +0.20% +3.31% 992.40 74
5
CBOT rice 9.77 -$0.04 -0.46% +2.68% $10.07 57
WTI crude 48.75 $0.51 +1.06% +6.70% $47.50 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.005 +0.43% +0.06%
USD/AUD 0.7387 0.006 +0.75% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)