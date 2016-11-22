SYDNEY, Nov 22 U.S. soybeans rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as strong export demand and fund buying pushed the oilseed to a near one-month high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.22-1/4 a bushel, near the session high of $10.23-1/4 a bushel - the highest since October 28. Soybeans firmed 2.7 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.36 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.23 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.50 a bushel - the highest since Nov. 9. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.18 percent to $4.09-1/2 per bushel, having closed up 0.55 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $4.12 a bushel - the highest since November 10. * U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 59 percent the previous week. * USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at more than 2.6 million tonnes, topping a range of trade expectations for 1.7 million to 2 million tonnes. * Commodity funds appeared to be jumping back into soybeans after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's latest weekly commitments report showed that large speculators slashed their net long position in the week to Nov. 15. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday after snapping a 10-day rising streak as investors consolidated the gains built on expectations of increased fiscal spending and higher inflation under a Trump administration. * Oil prices rose to their highest level since October on Tuesday as the market priced in a potential output cut led by producer cartel OPEC, although analysts warned that a failure to agree a cut could lead to a ballooning supply overhang by early 2017. * All three major U.S. stock indexes set record closing highs on Monday, extending their post-election rally as energy and other commodity-related shares gained and Facebook led a jump in technology. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence flash Nov 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct 1500 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Nov Grains prices at 0203 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-da MA 30 RSI chg y chg CBOT wheat 409.50 -0.75 -0.18% +1.61% 410.08 55 CBOT corn 348.50 -1.25 -0.36% +1.90% 348.13 58 CBOT soy 1022.2 2.00 +0.20% +3.31% 992.40 74 5 CBOT rice 9.77 -$0.04 -0.46% +2.68% $10.07 57 WTI crude 48.75 $0.51 +1.06% +6.70% $47.50 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.005 +0.43% +0.06% USD/AUD 0.7387 0.006 +0.75% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)