SYDNEY, Nov 23 U.S. soybeans fell for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, retreating from a four-month high touched in the previous session, though strength in China's domestic market provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $10.29-1/4 a bushel, having firmed nearly 1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $10.33-1/4 a bushel - the highest since July 20. * The most active corn futures fell 0.71 percent to $3.48-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.36 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.51-3/4 a bushel. That was the highest level since November 9. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.25 percent to $4.06-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.73 percent on Tuesday. * Soybeans drew support from the strength of Chinese soybean and soybean futures, analysts said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that private exporters sold 30,000 tonnes of soyoil to China in the last day. * The USDA rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 59 percent the previous week. MARKET NEWS * The dollar traded within sight of a 13 1/2-year peak on Wednesday, bolstered by strong U.S. housing data that further cemented expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in December and more tightening next year. * Oil prices edged up on Wednesday in anticipation of an OPEC-led crude production cut that is planned to be finalised by the end of the month, through trading was thin ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. * U.S. stocks extended their post-U.S. election rally on Tuesday with moderate gains that pushed the Dow above 19,000 for the first time and the three major indexes to record closing levels for a second straight day. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0758 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI flash Nov 1330 U.S. Durable goods Oct 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep 1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov 1500 U.S. New home sales Oct 1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Nov. 1-2 meeting Grains prices at 0149 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 406.25 -1.00 -0.25% -0.98% 410.43 49 CBOT corn 348.50 -2.50 -0.71% -0.36% 348.74 55 CBOT soy 1029.25 -0.75 -0.07% +0.88% 997.02 75 CBOT rice 9.56 $0.00 +0.00% -0.78% $10.03 48 WTI crude 48.10 $0.07 +0.15% +1.28% $47.41 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.000 +0.02% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.7418 0.002 +0.23% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)