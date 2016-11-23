SYDNEY, Nov 23 U.S. soybeans fell for the first
time in five sessions on Wednesday, retreating from a four-month
high touched in the previous session, though strength in China's
domestic market provided a floor to losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.1 percent to $10.29-1/4 a bushel, having
firmed nearly 1 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of
$10.33-1/4 a bushel - the highest since July 20.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.71 percent to
$3.48-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.36 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a high of $3.51-3/4 a bushel. That was
the highest level since November 9.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.25 percent to
$4.06-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.73 percent on Tuesday.
* Soybeans drew support from the strength of Chinese soybean
and soybean futures, analysts said.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that
private exporters sold 30,000 tonnes of soyoil to China in the
last day.
* The USDA rated 58 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as
good to excellent, down from 59 percent the previous week.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar traded within sight of a 13 1/2-year peak on
Wednesday, bolstered by strong U.S. housing data that further
cemented expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in
December and more tightening next year.
* Oil prices edged up on Wednesday in anticipation of an
OPEC-led crude production cut that is planned to be finalised by
the end of the month, through trading was thin ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
* U.S. stocks extended their post-U.S. election rally on
Tuesday with moderate gains that pushed the Dow above 19,000 for
the first time and the three major indexes to record closing
levels for a second straight day.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0758 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI flash Nov
1330 U.S. Durable goods Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
1900 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Nov. 1-2 meeting
Grains prices at 0149 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 406.25 -1.00 -0.25% -0.98% 410.43 49
CBOT corn 348.50 -2.50 -0.71% -0.36% 348.74 55
CBOT soy 1029.25 -0.75 -0.07% +0.88% 997.02 75
CBOT rice 9.56 $0.00 +0.00% -0.78% $10.03 48
WTI crude 48.10 $0.07 +0.15% +1.28% $47.41 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.063 $0.000 +0.02% -0.01%
USD/AUD 0.7418 0.002 +0.23% +0.73%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)