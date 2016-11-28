SYDNEY, Nov 28 U.S. soybeans rose nearly 1
percent on Monday to hit a more than four-month high as strong
export demand underpinned gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.9 percent to $10.55 a bushel, near the
session high of $10.55-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July 19.
Soybeans firmed 1.1 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to
$3.50-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the
previous session.
* The most active wheat futures contract was unchanged
at $4.19-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly U.S.
export sales of soybeans at nearly 1.9 million tonnes, above
trade expectations ranging from 1.2 million to 1.5 million
tonnes.
* U.S. wheat export sales were pegged at 712,400 tonnes,
topping trade estimates ranging from 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
* Showers forecast in the week ahead in the U.S. Delta
region could ease drought conditions affecting soft red winter
wheat, analysts said.
* The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its
forecasts for world corn and wheat production in 2016/17 to
record highs, projecting this would also push grain stocks to
their highest-ever levels.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar pulled further back from near 14-year highs as
investors braced for upcoming events that could at least
temporarily knock the greenback's bull run off course.
* Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Monday, extending
declines from last Friday as doubts re-emerged over the ability
of major producers to cut output at a planned meeting on
Wednesday aimed at reining in global oversupply.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov
1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Nov
Grains prices at 0227 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day MA 30 RSI
chg
CBOT wheat 419.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.00% 431.10 34
CBOT corn 350.25 1.00 +0.29% -0.14% 348.68 58
CBOT soy 1055.00 9.00 +0.86% +2.01% 1002.63 83
CBOT rice 9.63 $0.00 +0.00% +0.68% $9.97 50
WTI crude 45.87 -$0.19 -0.41% -4.36% $47.11 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.008 +0.77% +1.08%
USD/AUD 0.7466 0.004 +0.48% +0.81%
Most active contracts
Wheat,
corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI
14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)