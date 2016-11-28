SYDNEY, Nov 28 U.S. soybeans rose nearly 1 percent on Monday to hit a more than four-month high as strong export demand underpinned gains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $10.55 a bushel, near the session high of $10.55-1/2 a bushel - the highest since July 19. Soybeans firmed 1.1 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.50-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures contract was unchanged at $4.19-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly U.S. export sales of soybeans at nearly 1.9 million tonnes, above trade expectations ranging from 1.2 million to 1.5 million tonnes. * U.S. wheat export sales were pegged at 712,400 tonnes, topping trade estimates ranging from 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Showers forecast in the week ahead in the U.S. Delta region could ease drought conditions affecting soft red winter wheat, analysts said. * The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecasts for world corn and wheat production in 2016/17 to record highs, projecting this would also push grain stocks to their highest-ever levels. MARKET NEWS * The dollar pulled further back from near 14-year highs as investors braced for upcoming events that could at least temporarily knock the greenback's bull run off course. * Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Monday, extending declines from last Friday as doubts re-emerged over the ability of major producers to cut output at a planned meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in global oversupply. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov 1000 Euro zone Consumer confidence Nov 1530 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Nov Grains prices at 0227 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day MA 30 RSI chg CBOT wheat 419.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.00% 431.10 34 CBOT corn 350.25 1.00 +0.29% -0.14% 348.68 58 CBOT soy 1055.00 9.00 +0.86% +2.01% 1002.63 83 CBOT rice 9.63 $0.00 +0.00% +0.68% $9.97 50 WTI crude 45.87 -$0.19 -0.41% -4.36% $47.11 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.067 $0.008 +0.77% +1.08% USD/AUD 0.7466 0.004 +0.48% +0.81% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)