SYDNEY, Nov 29 U.S. soybeans rose on Tuesday to hover near a four-and-a-half-month high hit in the previous session, as strong export demand pushed the oilseed towards its eighth consecutive daily gain. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.58 a bushel, having firmed nearly 1 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $10.65 a bushel - the highest since July 19. * The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.48 a bushel after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous session. * The most active wheat fell 0.36 percent to $4.15 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of soybeans totalled 2.091 million tonnes, near the high end of trade expectations. * U.S. winter wheat crop seen at 58 percent good to excellent as of Nov. 27, matching analysts' expectations. * USDA said that weekly export inspections of wheat came in at 221,985 tonnes, down from 434,001 tonnes in the previous week and below market forecasts that ranged from 325,000 to 525,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields came off of their multi-month highs, while volatile crude oil prices ahead of this week's oil producers' meeting kept investors' risk appetite in check. * Oil prices fell early on Tuesday on doubts that producer cartel OPEC will be able to hammer out a meaningful output cut during a meeting on Wednesday to rein in a global supply overhang and prop up prices. * U.S. stocks declined on Monday for their worst performance in nearly a month, weighed down by a pullback in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors as some investors booked profits on the heels of a record-setting week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Oct 0745 France Consumer spending Oct 0745 France Detailed GDP Q3 1300 Germany Consumer prices Nov 1330 U.S. GDP 2nd estimate Q3 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Sep 1500 U.A. Consumer confidence Nov Grains prices at 0143 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-da MA 30 RSI chg y chg CBOT wheat 415.00 -1.50 -0.36% -2.06% 430.95 27 CBOT corn 348.00 -0.50 -0.14% -0.78% 348.60 50 CBOT soy 1058.00 2.00 +0.19% +2.30% 1002.73 83 CBOT rice 9.59 $0.00 +0.00% +0.52% $9.94 48 WTI crude 46.84 -$0.24 -0.51% +1.69% $47.04 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.060 $0.002 +0.19% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.7486 0.006 +0.75% +1.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)