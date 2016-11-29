* Soybeans drop after seven consecutive sessions of gains * Demand may drop after prices climbed to 4-1/2-month peak * Wheat falls for fourth session on ample world supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Tuesday, as the market took a breather after seven sessions of gains, which were driven by strong demand for the oilseed and its products. Wheat slid for a fourth straight session, trading near a one-week low as ample global supplies capped gains, and corn fell after closing marginally lower on Monday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.2 percent at $10.53-1/2 a bushel by 0316 GMT. In the previous session, it climbed nearly 1 percent and hit a high of $10.65 a bushel, the strongest since July 19. Wheat slid 0.4 percent to $4.14-3/4 a bushel and corn slipped 0.4 percent to $3.47 a bushel. "Soybeans have come up and it has been a demand-driven story. But we have to see if that demand can be sustained at such high prices when supplies are looking pretty good," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "There is a lot of wheat around, so it is hard to see much upside for wheat." The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of soybeans totalled 2.091 million tonnes, near the high end of trade expectations. China has been buying freshly harvested U.S. soybeans but expectations are rising that business will shift to South America early next year, leaving the United States with large inventories. The USDA said weekly export inspections of wheat came in at 221,985 tonnes, down from 434,001 tonnes in the previous week, and below market forecasts that ranged from 325,000 to 525,000 tonnes. As of Nov. 27, the U.S. winter wheat crop meets analysts' expectations and is seen at 58 percent good-to-excellent condition. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday. They were net sellers of wheat and net even in corn and soyoil. Grains prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 414.75 -1.75 -0.42% -1.13% 429.96 27 CBOT corn 347.00 -1.50 -0.43% -0.64% 348.38 48 CBOT soy 1053.50 -2.50 -0.24% +0.72% 1004.85 79 CBOT rice 9.59 $0.00 +0.00% +0.52% $9.94 48 WTI crude 46.82 -$0.26 -0.55% +1.65% $47.04 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 -$0.002 -0.20% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.7468 -0.001 -0.15% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)