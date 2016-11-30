SYDNEY, Nov 30 U.S. soybean prices rose nearly 1
percent on Wednesday to recoup most of their losses from the
previous day, when they fell for the first time in eight
sessions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed 0.82 percent to $10.51 a bushel, having
closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures advanced 0.9 percent to
$3.39-3/4, after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous session.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.43 percent to
$4.10-1/2 a bushel, having ended down 1.9 percent on Tuesday.
* Soybean prices have been supported by strong demand for
U.S. supplies.
* Weakness in crude oil prices, stemming from signs that
leading oil exporters in OPEC were struggling to agree on
cutting production, added to the bearish tone hanging over the
market.
* Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat in a tender. There were no U.S. supplies offered for sale,
underlining how uncompetitive U.S. wheat has become on the
global market amid plentiful stocks.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar moved sideways against the yen and euro early
on Wednesday, as traders braced for a meeting by OPEC later in
the day which could potentially churn financial markets and
weigh on the U.S. currency.
* Oil markets were jittery on Wednesday ahead of the OPEC
meeting later in the day.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as an upbeat outlook
from UnitedHealth lifted health insurers, though a sharp drop in
oil prices weighed on energy shares and limited the advance.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Oct
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov
1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov
1330 U.S. Personal income Oct
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Oct
Grains prices at 0217 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
chg
CBOT wheat 410.50 1.75 +0.43% -2.15% 429.82 33
CBOT corn 339.75 3.00 +0.89% -2.72% 348.14 40
CBOT soy 1051.00 8.50 +0.82% +0.48% 1004.7 73
7
CBOT rice 9.53 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.99% $9.90 45
WTI crude 45.43 $0.20 +0.44% -3.50% $46.83 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.065 $0.000 +0.03% +0.35%
USD/AUD 0.7484 0.000 +0.01% +0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)