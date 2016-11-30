SYDNEY, Nov 30 U.S. soybean prices rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday to recoup most of their losses from the previous day, when they fell for the first time in eight sessions. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.82 percent to $10.51 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.9 percent to $3.39-3/4, after gaining 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.43 percent to $4.10-1/2 a bushel, having ended down 1.9 percent on Tuesday. * Soybean prices have been supported by strong demand for U.S. supplies. * Weakness in crude oil prices, stemming from signs that leading oil exporters in OPEC were struggling to agree on cutting production, added to the bearish tone hanging over the market. * Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. There were no U.S. supplies offered for sale, underlining how uncompetitive U.S. wheat has become on the global market amid plentiful stocks. MARKET NEWS * The dollar moved sideways against the yen and euro early on Wednesday, as traders braced for a meeting by OPEC later in the day which could potentially churn financial markets and weigh on the U.S. currency. * Oil markets were jittery on Wednesday ahead of the OPEC meeting later in the day. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as an upbeat outlook from UnitedHealth lifted health insurers, though a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares and limited the advance. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Retail sales Oct 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov 1000 Euro zone Inflation Nov 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 1330 U.S. Personal income Oct 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Oct Grains prices at 0217 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Two-day chg MA 30 RSI chg CBOT wheat 410.50 1.75 +0.43% -2.15% 429.82 33 CBOT corn 339.75 3.00 +0.89% -2.72% 348.14 40 CBOT soy 1051.00 8.50 +0.82% +0.48% 1004.7 73 7 CBOT rice 9.53 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.99% $9.90 45 WTI crude 45.43 $0.20 +0.44% -3.50% $46.83 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.065 $0.000 +0.03% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.7484 0.000 +0.01% +0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)