(Adds dropped letter in paragraph 1) SYDNEY, Dec 1 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday as a surge in oil markets lifted some other commodities, though ample global supply of the oilseed dragged on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.39 percent to $10.36-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.1 percent to $3.48-3/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.1 percent. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.37 percent to $4.01-1/4 a bushel, having lost 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2016-17 marketing year. That was the first spot sale since Nov. 18. * Sharp gains in oil prices provided broad support to may commodities, including soybeans and corn. * The USDA on Tuesday said U.S. farmers plan to cut their corn sowing and raise soybean planting in the upcoming marketing year. * Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender on Tuesday. There were no U.S. supplies offered. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was broadly firm, hitting 9-1/2 month highs against the yen as oil prices surged after OPEC agreed to output cuts - lifting inflation expectations and U.S. bond yields. * Oil shot up over 10 percent after producer club OPEC and Russia cut a deal to reduce output to drain a global supply glut, but analysts warned prices could recede this month, while other producers stand ready to fill the gap in the longer term. * U.S. stocks ended with big gains for November on Wednesday thanks to a sharp post-election rally, but finished the day mostly lower as drops in utilities and technology offset energy's surge. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Final PMI Nov 1000 Euro Zone Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Italy GDP final Q3 Grains prices at 0210 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 401.25 -1.50 -0.37% -1.83% 427.07 21 CBOT corn 348.75 0.25 +0.07% +3.56% 347.18 35 CBOT soy 1036.25 4.00 +0.39% -0.60% 1007.67 62 CBOT rice 9.68 -$0.03 -0.26% +1.52% $9.84 52 WTI crude 49.43 -$0.01 -0.02% +9.29% $46.89 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.001 +0.08% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.7387 0.001 +0.07% -1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)