(Adds dropped letter in paragraph 1)
SYDNEY, Dec 1 U.S. soybeans rose for the first
time in three sessions on Thursday as a surge in oil markets
lifted some other commodities, though ample global supply of the
oilseed dragged on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed 0.39 percent to $10.36-1/4 a bushel, having
closed down 1 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures advanced 0.1 percent to
$3.48-3/4 a bushel, after ending the previous session down 0.1
percent.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.37 percent to
$4.01-1/4 a bushel, having lost 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said that
private exporters reported the sale of 123,000 tonnes of
soybeans for delivery to China during the 2016-17 marketing
year. That was the first spot sale since Nov. 18.
* Sharp gains in oil prices provided broad support
to may commodities, including soybeans and corn.
* The USDA on Tuesday said U.S. farmers plan to cut their
corn sowing and raise soybean planting in the upcoming marketing
year.
* Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat in a tender on Tuesday. There were no U.S. supplies
offered.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was broadly firm, hitting 9-1/2 month
highs against the yen as oil prices surged after OPEC agreed to
output cuts - lifting inflation expectations and U.S. bond
yields.
* Oil shot up over 10 percent after producer club OPEC and
Russia cut a deal to reduce output to drain a global supply
glut, but analysts warned prices could recede this month, while
other producers stand ready to fill the gap in the longer
term.
* U.S. stocks ended with big gains for November on Wednesday
thanks to a sharp post-election rally, but finished the day
mostly lower as drops in utilities and technology offset
energy's surge.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Final PMI Nov
1000 Euro Zone Unemployment rate Oct
1000 Italy GDP final Q3
Grains prices at 0210 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 401.25 -1.50 -0.37% -1.83% 427.07 21
CBOT corn 348.75 0.25 +0.07% +3.56% 347.18 35
CBOT soy 1036.25 4.00 +0.39% -0.60% 1007.67 62
CBOT rice 9.68 -$0.03 -0.26% +1.52% $9.84 52
WTI crude 49.43 -$0.01 -0.02% +9.29% $46.89 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.059 $0.001 +0.08% -0.51%
USD/AUD 0.7387 0.001 +0.07% -1.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)